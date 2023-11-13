Newegg Commerce, Inc. Stock price
Equities
NEGG
VGG6483G1000
Internet Services
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|0.5552 USD
|-2.43%
|-20.21%
|-57.62%
|Nov. 02
|Shirofune Leverages Automated Budget Tools to Enhance Newegg's Return on Ad Spend
|CI
|Aug. 29
|Newegg Commerce, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023
|CI
-40%
on all our subscriptions*
Enjoy this offer
* See conditions on website
Financials (USD)
|Sales 2022
|1,720 M
|Sales 2023 *
|-
|Capitalization
|489 M
|Net income 2022
|-57.00 M
|Net income 2023 *
|-
|EV / Sales 2022
0,28x
|Net cash position 2022
|26
|Net cash position 2023 *
|-
|EV / Sales 2023 *
|-
|P/E ratio 2022
-8,51x
|P/E ratio 2023 *
|Employees
|1,355
|Yield 2022
-
|Yield 2023 *
-
|Free-Float
|7.06%
More Fundamentals * Assessed data
More news
More press releases
|1 day
|-2.43%
|1 week
|-20.21%
|Current month
|-0.82%
|1 month
|-18.47%
|3 months
|-54.49%
|6 months
|-48.11%
|Current year
|-57.62%
More quotes
1 week
0.54
0.69
1 month
0.52
0.73
Current year
0.52
3.09
1 year
0.52
3.09
3 years
0.52
79.07
5 years
0.52
79.07
10 years
0.52
79.07
|Managers
|Title
|Age
|Since
Anthony Chow CEO
|Chief Executive Officer
|58
|2021
Robert Chang DFI
|Director of Finance/CFO
|56
|2021
Montaque Hou CTO
|Chief Tech/Sci/R&D Officer
|43
|2021
|Members of the board
|Title
|Age
|Since
Gregory Moore BRD
|Director/Board Member
|74
|2021
Fu Ya Zheng BRD
|Director/Board Member
|57
|2020
Fred Chang BRD
|Director/Board Member
|67
|2021
|Name
|Weight
|AuM
|1st Jan change
|Investor Rating
|2.04%
|2 M€
|-.--%
|0.20%
|150 M€
|-6.66%
|0.00%
|6,688 M€
|+2.31%
|0.00%
|127 M€
|+4.94%
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|23-11-10
|0.5552
|-2.43%
|161,464
|23-11-09
|0.5690
|-5.53%
|202,866
|23-11-08
|0.6023
|-2.87%
|187,649
|23-11-07
|0.6201
|-5.73%
|187,644
|23-11-06
|0.6578
|-5.46%
|276,089
Delayed Quote Nasdaq, November 10, 2023 at 04:00 pm ESTMore quotes
More about the company
Newegg Commerce, Inc. is a global technology e-commerce retailer in North America. It is engaged in retailing PC hardware, consumer electronics, gaming peripherals, home appliances, automotive and lifestyle technology. Its platforms include Newegg.com, Newegg.ca, Newegg Global and Newegglogistics.com. Additionally, its platforms offer a suite of e-commerce solutions, including product listing, fulfillment, marketing, customer service and other value-added tools and services. The Company categorizes its business model into business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) operations. Its B2C is focused on selling information technology/consumer electronic (IT/CE) products including tech product categories such as 3D printers, home automation, and others. Its B2B e-commerce platform, NeweggBusiness.com, offers a full range of IT, office and industrial products and solutions with customer base ranging from government agencies, healthcare institutions, and education institutions.
SectorInternet Services
Annual profits - Rate of surprise
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-57.62%
|210 M $
|-6.06%
|210 B $
|+33.71%
|145 B $
|-36.12%
|88 490 M $
|+76.72%
|78 809 M $
|+62.41%
|69 489 M $
|+60.06%
|46 790 M $
|-3.91%
|20 682 M $
|-7.30%
|7 827 M $
|+4.77%
|7 742 M $