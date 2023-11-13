Stock NEGG NEWEGG COMMERCE, INC.
PDF Report : Newegg Commerce, Inc.

Newegg Commerce, Inc. Stock price

Equities

NEGG

VGG6483G1000

Internet Services

Market Closed - Nasdaq
 04:00:00 2023-11-10 pm EST 		Intraday chart for Newegg Commerce, Inc. 5-day change 1st Jan Change
0.5552 USD -2.43% -20.21% -57.62%
Nov. 02 Shirofune Leverages Automated Budget Tools to Enhance Newegg's Return on Ad Spend CI
Aug. 29 Newegg Commerce, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023 CI
Financials (USD)

Sales 2022 1,720 M Sales 2023 * - Capitalization 489 M
Net income 2022 -57.00 M Net income 2023 * - EV / Sales 2022
0,28x
Net cash position 2022 26 Net cash position 2023 * - EV / Sales 2023 * -
P/E ratio 2022
-8,51x
P/E ratio 2023 *
Employees 1,355
Yield 2022
-
Yield 2023 *
-
Free-Float 7.06%
Chart Newegg Commerce, Inc.

Latest news about Newegg Commerce, Inc.

Shirofune Leverages Automated Budget Tools to Enhance Newegg's Return on Ad Spend CI
Newegg Commerce, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023 CI
Newegg Commerce Deploys Warehouse Robotics Provided by Geek+ MT
Newegg Launches First Computer Shopping Chatgpt Plugin CI
Newegg Commerce, Inc. Uses AI to Build New Online Shopping Experience for Home Products CI
Newegg Commerce, Inc. Grows Industry Leadership with over 50 Hours of Weekly Livestream Shopping CI
Newegg Commerce, Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year Ending December 31, 2023 CI
Newegg Commerce, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022 CI
Newegg Rolls Out ChatGPT for E-Commerce MT
Newegg Commerce, Inc. Unwraps NAS Builder to Help Shoppers Improve Digital File Storage CI
Noble Capital Initiates Newegg Commerce at Outperform Rating With $3.50 MT
Newegg Unleashes Gaming Laptops CI
Newegg Commerce, Inc. Now Offering NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Graphics Cards CI
Newegg Commerce, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 CI
Newegg Commerce, Affirm Holdings Expand Partnership to Canada MT
Analyst Recommendations on Newegg Commerce, Inc.

Noble Capital Initiates Newegg Commerce at Outperform Rating With $3.50 MT
Press releases Newegg Commerce, Inc.

Newegg Packs November with Deals BU
FantasTech Sale II, Newegg’s Big Fall Extravaganza, Offers Incredible Deals on Must-Have Tech Products BU
Newegg Introduces Graphics Card Trade-In Program BU
Newegg Preps FantasTech Sale II, Online Technology Retailer’s Big Fall Sale, for Oct. 9-13 BU
Quotes and Performance

1 day-2.43%
1 week-20.21%
Current month-0.82%
1 month-18.47%
3 months-54.49%
6 months-48.11%
Current year-57.62%
Highs and lows

1 week
0.54
Extreme 0.54
0.69
1 month
0.52
Extreme 0.516
0.73
Current year
0.52
Extreme 0.516
3.09
1 year
0.52
Extreme 0.516
3.09
3 years
0.52
Extreme 0.516
79.07
5 years
0.52
Extreme 0.516
79.07
10 years
0.52
Extreme 0.516
79.07
Managers and Directors - Newegg Commerce, Inc.

Managers TitleAgeSince
Anthony Chow CEO
 Chief Executive Officer 58 2021
Robert Chang DFI
 Director of Finance/CFO 56 2021
Montaque Hou CTO
 Chief Tech/Sci/R&D Officer 43 2021
Members of the board TitleAgeSince
Gregory Moore BRD
 Director/Board Member 74 2021
Fu Ya Zheng BRD
 Director/Board Member 57 2020
Fred Chang BRD
 Director/Board Member 67 2021
ETFs positioned on Newegg Commerce, Inc.

Name Weight AuM 1st Jan change Investor Rating
GLOBAL ONLINE RETAIL ETF ETF Global Online Retail ETF
2.04% 2 M€ -.--%
INVESCO GOLDEN DRAGON CHINA ETF - USD ETF Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF - USD
0.20% 150 M€ -6.66%
SPDR PORTFOLIO EMERGING MARKETS ETF - USD ETF SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF - USD
0.00% 6,688 M€ +2.31%
LEADERSHARES EQUITY SKEW ETF - USD ETF LeaderShares Equity Skew ETF - USD
0.00% 127 M€ +4.94%
Quotes

Date Price Change Volume
23-11-10 0.5552 -2.43% 161,464
23-11-09 0.5690 -5.53% 202,866
23-11-08 0.6023 -2.87% 187,649
23-11-07 0.6201 -5.73% 187,644
23-11-06 0.6578 -5.46% 276,089

Delayed Quote Nasdaq, November 10, 2023 at 04:00 pm EST

Company Profile

Newegg Commerce, Inc. is a global technology e-commerce retailer in North America. It is engaged in retailing PC hardware, consumer electronics, gaming peripherals, home appliances, automotive and lifestyle technology. Its platforms include Newegg.com, Newegg.ca, Newegg Global and Newegglogistics.com. Additionally, its platforms offer a suite of e-commerce solutions, including product listing, fulfillment, marketing, customer service and other value-added tools and services. The Company categorizes its business model into business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) operations. Its B2C is focused on selling information technology/consumer electronic (IT/CE) products including tech product categories such as 3D printers, home automation, and others. Its B2B e-commerce platform, NeweggBusiness.com, offers a full range of IT, office and industrial products and solutions with customer base ranging from government agencies, healthcare institutions, and education institutions.
Sector
Internet Services
Income Statement Evolution

Annual profits - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector E-commerce & Auction Services

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
NEWEGG COMMERCE, INC. Stock Newegg Commerce, Inc.
-57.62% 210 M $
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED Stock Alibaba Group Holding Limited
-6.06% 210 B $
PDD HOLDINGS INC. Stock PDD Holdings Inc.
+33.71% 145 B $
MEITUAN INC. Stock Meituan Inc.
-36.12% 88 490 M $
SHOPIFY INC. Stock Shopify Inc.
+76.72% 78 809 M $
MERCADOLIBRE, INC. Stock MercadoLibre, Inc.
+62.41% 69 489 M $
COPART, INC. Stock Copart, Inc.
+60.06% 46 790 M $
EBAY INC. Stock eBay Inc.
-3.91% 20 682 M $
RAKUTEN GROUP, INC. Stock Rakuten Group, Inc.
-7.30% 7 827 M $
VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LIMITED Stock Vipshop Holdings Limited
+4.77% 7 742 M $
E-commerce & Auction Services
