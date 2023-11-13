Newegg Commerce, Inc. is a global technology e-commerce retailer in North America. It is engaged in retailing PC hardware, consumer electronics, gaming peripherals, home appliances, automotive and lifestyle technology. Its platforms include Newegg.com, Newegg.ca, Newegg Global and Newegglogistics.com. Additionally, its platforms offer a suite of e-commerce solutions, including product listing, fulfillment, marketing, customer service and other value-added tools and services. The Company categorizes its business model into business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) operations. Its B2C is focused on selling information technology/consumer electronic (IT/CE) products including tech product categories such as 3D printers, home automation, and others. Its B2B e-commerce platform, NeweggBusiness.com, offers a full range of IT, office and industrial products and solutions with customer base ranging from government agencies, healthcare institutions, and education institutions.

Sector Internet Services