2022 LG TV Models Now at Newegg

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), a leading global technology e-commerce retailer, today announced that 2022 LG OLED TV models are now available on its site for either orders or pre-orders, depending on model.

The 4K Ultra High Definition OLED Smart TV C2 Series, available at Newegg, is featured in a lifestyle room setting. The 2022 LG TV model has an OLED Evo panel, refined design, A9 Gen 5 AI processor 4K, home cinema (Dolby Vision/Dolby Atmos/Filmmaker Mode), ultimate gaming (G-SYNC compatible, FreeSync Premium, VRR. 4K @ 120Hz) and a brightness booster. (Photo: Business Wire)

Customers can access Newegg to find the latest, most desired LG TV models, including its critically-acclaimed LG OLED 4K Smart TVs. Newegg lists over 100 LG TV models available for purchase.

The 2022 LG TV models often include gift cards as a gift with purchase and an additional four-year warranty sponsored by Newegg to provide customers with extra piece of mind.

Newegg is featuring orders or pre-orders (depending on model) for 2022 models including the LG OLED G2 Gallery, C2, B2 and A2 Series.

“We are able to offer the latest and most in-demand LG TVs from our close partnership with LG. LG makes high quality TVs with a variety of features and we’re looking forward to seeing customers bring these TVs into their homes,” said Valerie Rodarte, Director of Consumer Electronics for Newegg. “We’re impressed by the great picture and sound that the LG TV models deliver. A great TV will bring people together to share home entertainment moments this summer and throughout the year.”

