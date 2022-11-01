Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Newegg Commerce, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NEGG   VGG6483G1000

NEWEGG COMMERCE, INC.

(NEGG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:36 2022-11-01 pm EDT
2.155 USD   -0.69%
01:56pBlack Friday Deals and Black Friday Price Protection Start Now at Newegg with More Deals Arriving Weekly Throughout November
BU
12:00pNewegg Commerce, Affirm Holdings Expand Partnership to Canada
MT
09:02aNewegg Brings Affirm's Flexible Payment Options to Canada
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Black Friday Deals and Black Friday Price Protection Start Now at Newegg with More Deals Arriving Weekly Throughout November

11/01/2022 | 01:56pm EDT
Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), a leading global technology e-commerce retailer, today rolled out its first Black Friday Deals with Black Friday pricing on hundreds of tech products and also kicked off Black Friday Price Protection. Newegg will add new Black Friday Deals every week throughout November.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221031005930/en/

Newegg Black Friday Deals and Black Friday Price Protection graphic (Credit: Newegg)

Newegg Black Friday Deals and Black Friday Price Protection graphic (Credit: Newegg)

These deals are typically reserved only for Black Friday but are now available early on Newegg.com and Newegg.ca for Canadian customers.

Customers can benefit from shopping early with Newegg’s Black Friday Price Protection and while inventory is strong. Black Friday Price Protection assures customers get the lowest possible prices from Newegg now through Nov. 20. If a customer purchases an eligible product displaying the “Black Friday Price Protection” badge on Newegg.com from Nov. 1 through Nov. 20, 2022, and after that purchase, that same product ends up listed at a lower price on Newegg.com on or before Nov. 26, 2022, Newegg will automatically refund the difference to the original payment method. There will be no need for customers to track prices or submit claims. Refunds will be automatically processed by Dec. 6. An email confirmation will be sent to these eligible customers. For more details, including terms and conditions, please visit https://newegg.io/price_protection_2022.

"This is a season full of deals. Our vendor partners are all in on delivering tech products at great prices," said Benny Tam, Vice President of Category Marketing and Merchandising for Newegg. "For customers shopping for tech, Newegg is the best place to go for deals and for our Black Friday Price Protection, which guarantees the best values of the season."

Below is a sample of the deals from the first week of Newegg’s initial Black Friday Deals:

  1. ABS Legend Gaming PC
  2. LG UltraGear Gaming Monitor
  3. ASUS VivoBook Laptop
  4. WD Elements 2TB Hard Drive
  5. Seagate IronWolf Hard Drive
  6. Corsair Virtuoso Headset
  7. Antec Dark League Desktop PC case
  8. Aukey Wireless Earphones
  9. Team T-Force DDR4 Desktop Memory
  10. Westinghouse 22-inch Monitor

About Newegg

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), founded in 2001 and based in the City of Industry, Calif., near Los Angeles, is a leading global online retailer for PC hardware, consumer electronics, gaming peripherals, home appliances, automotive and lifestyle technology. Newegg serves businesses’ e-commerce needs with marketing, supply chain, and technical solutions in a single platform. For more information: Newegg.com.

Follow Newegg on Twitter, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Twitch and Discord.

Cautionary Statement

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations, opinion, belief or forecasts of future events and performance. A statement identified by the use of forward-looking words including "will," "may," "expects," "projects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "estimate," "should," and certain of the other foregoing statements may be deemed forward-looking statements. Although Newegg Commerce, Inc. (“Company”) believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual future activities and results to be materially different from those suggested or described in this news release. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The Company takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law, or those prepared by third parties that are not paid for by the Company. The Company's SEC filings are available at http://www.sec.gov.


© Business Wire 2022
