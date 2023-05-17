Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Newegg Commerce, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NEGG   VGG6483G1000

NEWEGG COMMERCE, INC.

(NEGG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:58:20 2023-05-17 am EDT
1.095 USD   +2.34%
07:46aChatGPT Integration Powers Newegg's PC Builder Tool to Surpass 200,000 User Prompts in Open Beta
BU
05/02Newegg Grows Industry Leadership with Over 50 Hours of Weekly Livestream Shopping
BU
05/02Newegg Commerce, Inc. Grows Industry Leadership with over 50 Hours of Weekly Livestream Shopping
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

ChatGPT Integration Powers Newegg's PC Builder Tool to Surpass 200,000 User Prompts in Open Beta

05/17/2023 | 07:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Combo Up Savings maximize deals

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), a global leader in technology e-commerce, today announced its PC Builder shopping tool reached a milestone for results after ChatGPT artificial intelligence (AI) was implemented. Since launching the open beta phase in late March with ChatGPT newly integrated in both the desktop and mobile websites, over 200,000 user prompts were received by the tool to generate desktop PC build options.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230517005170/en/

Newegg's PC Builder tool powered by ChatGPT helps users build their desired desktop PC system with customized component recommendations. (credit: Newegg)

Newegg's PC Builder tool powered by ChatGPT helps users build their desired desktop PC system with customized component recommendations. (credit: Newegg)

Recently added as part of the current beta, the interactive shopping experience now displays a new user interface (UI) for customer prompt results with up to three comprehensive build lists comprised of compatible PC components, accompanied by thumbnails and prices for each component. This enhanced UI helps customers better understand the AI-recommended components, catering to the diverse needs of gamers, content creators and professionals.

Newegg also included a feature that allows users to approve or refresh individual components or the entire AI-generated build list if they are not satisfied, ensuring an ever-evolving range of customization and providing feedback to help the AI learn. The tool also enables users to review their history of submitted prompts. Once satisfied, customers can add their desired build list to their cart.

Using AI and the new customization features simplifies the process of shopping for compatible parts for a PC build so users are able to more easily build a PC that precisely suits their unique gaming or productivity needs. The new AI implementation, customization and interactive features are designed to make DIY PC building more intuitive and accessible to a wider audience.

Experience the new ChatGPT features in PC Builder by visiting: https://newegg.io/pcbuilder

“The overwhelmingly strong customer response to our PC Builder open beta with ChatGPT integrated shows customers’ enthusiasm for using AI features when shopping online. Among the various ways AI will change how we live, it should make a fundamental shift in how we shop,” said Andrew Choi, Director of Brand Marketing for Newegg. “Implementing AI early into our platforms was a priority because we want our customers to take advantage of new, innovative e-commerce technologies. We are excited to leverage this groundbreaking technology, not only for PC Builder but throughout all our shopping platforms, to improve the customer experience.”

Combo Up Savings

In addition to the ChatGPT integration in PC Builder, Newegg introduced Combo Up Savings, a feature that offers bundled savings. The new feature, which is integrated into PC Builder and general product category browsing, offers bigger discounts when items are purchased together, simplifying the shopping journey and maximizing savings.

While compiling PC components through PC Builder, customers can now search for compatible components that are also eligible for combo savings when bundled with components they have already selected. Since each custom PC is usually comprised of at least eight components, customers should expect to find multiple compatible bundle offers when choosing parts for their computer.

Combo offers give customers confidence knowing they have leveraged better pricing options while also securing compatible parts, resulting in higher customer satisfaction.

AI integration and Combo Up Savings are just two of numerous innovative projects that Newegg’s tech team expects to deploy in 2023.

About Newegg

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), founded in 2001 and based in the City of Industry, Calif., near Los Angeles, is a leading global online retailer for PC hardware, consumer electronics, gaming peripherals, home appliances, automotive and lifestyle technology. Newegg also serves businesses’ e-commerce needs with marketing, supply chain, and technical solutions in a single platform. For more information, please visit Newegg.com.

Follow Newegg on Twitter, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Twitch and Discord.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about NEWEGG COMMERCE, INC.
07:46aChatGPT Integration Powers Newegg's PC Builder Tool to Surpass 200,000 User Prompts in ..
BU
05/02Newegg Grows Industry Leadership with Over 50 Hours of Weekly Livestream Shopping
BU
05/02Newegg Commerce, Inc. Grows Industry Leadership with over 50 Hours of Weekly Livestream..
CI
04/24Newegg Announces Year End 2022 Results and 2023 Guidance
BU
04/24Newegg Commerce, Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year Ending December 31, 2023
CI
04/24Newegg Commerce, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 202..
CI
04/04Newegg Offers Six-Month Free Elite Membership for New Marketplace Sellers
BU
03/27Newegg Rolls Out ChatGPT for E-Commerce
MT
03/27Newegg Uses ChatGPT to Improve Online Shopping Experience
BU
03/21Newegg Unwraps NAS Builder to Help Shoppers Improve Digital File Storage
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NEWEGG COMMERCE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 519 M - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 403 M 403 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,27x
EV / Sales 2024
Nbr of Employees 1 355
Free-Float 5,15%
Chart NEWEGG COMMERCE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Newegg Commerce, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEWEGG COMMERCE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,07 $
Average target price 3,00 $
Spread / Average Target 180%
Managers and Directors
Anthony Chow Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Chang Chief Financial Officer
Zhi Tao He Director
Montaque Hou Chief Information Security Officer
Jamie Spannos Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEWEGG COMMERCE, INC.-18.32%403
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED0.76%229 667
MEITUAN INC.-21.35%109 421
PINDUODUO INC.-19.06%87 700
SHOPIFY INC.73.21%76 891
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.53.24%64 034
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer