Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), a global e-commerce leader for technology products, today announced its Back-to-College and Back-to-School Sales with deals on laptops and desktop PC systems through the end of August. Newegg’s longest sale of the year covers all students’ tech needs with budget-friendly tech options from North America’s No. 1 online-only electronics shopping destination.

According to a survey from the National Retail Federation, record U.S. consumer spending for return-to-school shopping is expected this year. In addition, demand for electronics is expected to increase with 69% of back-to-school shoppers expected to buy electronics or other computer-related accessories this year, up from 65% last year, the highest in the survey’s history. Top electronics expected to be purchased are laptops with 51% of shoppers expected to purchase one.

Students need a laptop to take notes in class and remotely work on projects. They also use laptops to study, shop the Internet, watch videos and play games. Newegg has a wide variety of laptops with features and prices for every need.

Gaming laptops continue to grow in popularity because of their ability to offer an abundance of power and crisp graphics while still offering the ease of mobility with their thin design and light weight. To help customers evaluate options for gaming laptops, Newegg now lists gaming performance metrics in the new Newegg Power Bar with scores from 3DMark on laptop product pages.

Along with gaming laptops, creator laptops have also seen steady growth through the years as users want higher end models to edit videos. These high-functioning laptops can also be used for content creation to record a student’s lifestyle for sharing online or to vlog for future reminiscing.

The easiest way to start shopping for a laptop on Newegg is through its Laptop Finder tool, which offers choices for expected use, features and budget.

Newegg is highlighting NVIDIA Studio laptops now for STEM students.

New students also want to make new friends and be the envy of their dorm floor. An easy way to bring people together is through the camaraderie of gaming. A new high-powered desktop computer or game console can host a variety of couch co-op games or online competitions. Newegg has PC systems and consoles to bring gaming competitions to the next level for students. Students can get started with a desktop PC system that can later be upgraded or build their own system from scratch. Regardless of their preference for a new gaming machine, Newegg has all the gaming hardware students need.

Newegg’s Back to School sale takes on new themes each week:

July 25-31: Ready, Set Game

Aug. 1-7: Start Class with Some Sass

Aug. 8-14: Get Ahead for the New Term

Aug. 15-21: Your Personalized Station

Aug. 22-28: The Clock is Ticking

Aug. 29-31: Get Ahead of the Curve

“Preparing for a new school year is a time for getting organized and securing all the necessary devices,” said Andrew Choi, Director of Brand Marketing for Newegg. “Newegg is helping students and parents with great deals on technology products to make this upcoming academic year full of achievements. From laptops to desktops and every gadget in between, Newegg will help students be successful in the classroom and everywhere else their student lifestyle demands.”

About Newegg

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), founded in 2001 and based in the City of Industry, Calif., near Los Angeles, is a leading global online retailer for PC hardware, consumer electronics, gaming peripherals, home appliances, automotive and lifestyle technology. Newegg also serves businesses’ e-commerce needs with marketing, supply chain, and technical solutions in a single platform. For more information, please visit Newegg.com.

