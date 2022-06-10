Make His Day with Dad Jokes and Newegg Tech Gifts

Newegg offers a wide assortment of tech gifts to make Father’s Day special

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG) a leading global technology e-commerce retailer, today shared details of featured product categories, promotional sale products and gift ideas for Father’s Day, June 19, 2022.

Father’s Day wouldn’t be complete without gifting Dad all the tech gifts he wants, including a new gaming PC, smartwatch, big screen TV, 5.1 surround sound home theater system, e-bike or the newest and latest tech.

Featured Father’s Day sale promotions (until June 19) from Newegg include:

Dad has probably been wanting to launch a livestreaming channel and a way to encourage this promising endeavor is through gifts to get the stream up right away to entertain his audience.

“Dads do so many important things every day, so this holiday is a great opportunity to reward him with what he wants. A gaming PC will fill his hours with endless entertainment and a smartwatch will track all the calories lost from his fitness activities,” said Benny Tam, Vice President of Category Marketing and Merchandising for Newegg. “Most fathers have lofty ambitions like starting their own design project using a PC or livestreaming on the Internet. Families should encourage these activities by giving tech gifts for Father’s Day that let Dad finally realize his long dormant dreams.”

About Newegg

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), founded in 2001 and based in the City of Industry, Calif., near Los Angeles, is a leading global online retailer for PC hardware, consumer electronics, gaming peripherals, home appliances, automotive and lifestyle technology. Newegg serves businesses’ e-commerce needs with marketing, supply chain, and technical solutions in a single platform. For more information: Newegg.com.

