Make His Day with Dad Jokes and Newegg Tech Gifts
BU
2022 LG TV Models Now at Newegg
BU
Newegg Offers a Wide Range of Tech Gift Ideas for Graduates
BU
Make His Day with Dad Jokes and Newegg Tech Gifts

06/10/2022 | 03:44pm EDT
Newegg offers a wide assortment of tech gifts to make Father’s Day special

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG) a leading global technology e-commerce retailer, today shared details of featured product categories, promotional sale products and gift ideas for Father’s Day, June 19, 2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220610005500/en/

Newegg employee Ricky Perez and daughter Zen experience a PC game together. Newegg has Father's Day tech gifts for every dad. (Photo: Business Wire)

Father’s Day wouldn’t be complete without gifting Dad all the tech gifts he wants, including a new gaming PC, smartwatch, big screen TV, 5.1 surround sound home theater system, e-bike or the newest and latest tech.

Featured Father’s Day sale promotions (until June 19) from Newegg include:

Dad has probably been wanting to launch a livestreaming channel and a way to encourage this promising endeavor is through gifts to get the stream up right away to entertain his audience.

“Dads do so many important things every day, so this holiday is a great opportunity to reward him with what he wants. A gaming PC will fill his hours with endless entertainment and a smartwatch will track all the calories lost from his fitness activities,” said Benny Tam, Vice President of Category Marketing and Merchandising for Newegg. “Most fathers have lofty ambitions like starting their own design project using a PC or livestreaming on the Internet. Families should encourage these activities by giving tech gifts for Father’s Day that let Dad finally realize his long dormant dreams.”

About Newegg

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), founded in 2001 and based in the City of Industry, Calif., near Los Angeles, is a leading global online retailer for PC hardware, consumer electronics, gaming peripherals, home appliances, automotive and lifestyle technology. Newegg serves businesses’ e-commerce needs with marketing, supply chain, and technical solutions in a single platform. For more information: Newegg.com.

Follow Newegg on Twitter, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Twitch and Discord.

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations, opinion, belief or forecasts of future events and performance. A statement identified by the use of forward-looking words including "will," "may," "expects," "projects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "estimate," "should," and certain of the other foregoing statements may be deemed forward-looking statements. Although Newegg believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual future activities and results to be materially different from those suggested or described in this news release. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The Company takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law, or those prepared by third parties that are not paid for by the Company. The Company's SEC filings are available at http://www.sec.gov.


© Business Wire 2022
