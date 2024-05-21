Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), a leading global e-commerce company specializing in computers and consumer electronics, today announced that the new AMD EPYC™ 4004 Series Processors are available for preorder as a North America retail launch exclusive through both Newegg and Newegg Business.

Newegg and Newegg Business are offering five SKUs of the AMD EPYC 4004 processors for preorder.

In addition to the North America retail launch exclusive, Newegg Business will host a free webinar on June 26, 2024, to discuss the new AMD EPYC 4004 processors features, performance, partnership solutions and offering a Q&A with AMD. For more information and to register for the webinar, visit Newegg Business.

According to AMD, the AMD EPYC 4004 processors are high performance CPUs designed for easy-to-use, low-cost systems. For small and medium business IT infrastructure, the processors are deployed in systems offered in a variety of form factors to enable general purpose business processing workloads in office-based rack or standalone infrastructure. These systems powered by AMD EPYC 4004 Series processors are used to replace PCs used as servers or aging, inefficient low core count server systems.

For enterprise branch office IT infrastructure, the AMD EPYC 4004 processors are deployed in small form factor systems in standalone systems or as part of small racks of IT equipment. The systems support a broad range of business processing workloads. They can also be deployed in small form factor systems in standalone or small rack sites in back rooms of retail and other brand office locations with limited on-site IT support. The systems support a broad range of retail transaction/point of sale processing systems, video and security analytics, credit verification, employee time records and inventory management.

“AMD is an important partner for Newegg and Newegg Business so offering the AMD EPYC 4004 processors as a North America retail launch exclusive is a priority for our business,” said Ivan McClain, marketing manager for Newegg Business. “For businesses and individuals that are looking to make improvements in their IT infrastructure, the AMD EPYC 4004 processors are a great solution.”

“The new AMD EPYC 4004 Series CPUs, along with our strong ecosystem of technology partners, bring enterprise solutions to a traditionally underserved market and ensure that small and medium businesses have access to highly-performant technologies that help them stay competitive,” said John Morris, corporate vice president, Enterprise and HPC Business Group, AMD. “The AMD EPYC 4004 CPUs fill an important market gap, providing cost-optimized solutions with enterprise-grade dependability, scalability and security in cost-optimized system configurations that make sense for smaller businesses and dedicated hosters.”

About Newegg

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), founded in 2001 and based in the City of Industry, Calif., near Los Angeles, is a leading global online retailer for PC hardware, consumer electronics, gaming peripherals, home appliances, automotive and lifestyle technology. Newegg also serves businesses’ e-commerce needs with marketing, supply chain, and technical solutions in a single platform. For more information, please visit Newegg.com.

