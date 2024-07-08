Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), a global e-commerce leader for technology products, today announced that the Presale for its tenth annual FantasTech Sales event is now live. This Presale comes with the FantasTech Price Protection guarantee, ensuring early buyers reap maximum savings on products they purchase prior to the main sale. Approved customers can also benefit from as low as 0% financing with Affirm throughout the sale and the month of July.

“Giving customers early access to some of our best deals of the year is something we’re proud to offer,” said Kevin Lin, VP of Product Management, Newegg. “Shoppers can leverage price protection for back-to-school gear, including laptops, PC hardware, software, and gaming products. Our goal is to provide consumers with buyffing confidence in current in-stock deals for all their tech needs.”

The FantasTech Presale is live now through July 14 and includes thousands of deals from over 50 categories.

Feature deals from the FantasTech Presale include:

Intel Core i7-12700KF Desktop Processor for $164.99 Intel Core i9-12900K Desktop Processor for $254.99 Intel Core i7-13700KF Desktop Processor for $269.99 AMD Ryzen 9 5950X Desktop Processor for $339 ASRock 25" 100Hz (Max.) IPS FULL HD Monitor for $64.77 ASRock PHANTOM GAMING 27" 165Hz/1ms Gaming Monitor for $99.77 Acer Nitro 27" Curved 240Hz Refresh Rate, 1ms VRB, HDR 10, Full HD Monitor for $149.99 Acer Nitro 27" 1440P IPS, Up to 180Hz, Up to 0.5ms, Monitor for $159.99 Lenovo ThinkPad i5-8365U, 16GB Memory, 256 GB SSD, 14.0" Laptop for $199.99 Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 16'' Touchscreen, 2560 x 1600 Laptop for $649.99 MSI Bravo 15 144Hz IPS, AMD Ryzen 7, RX 6550M, 16GB DDR5, Gaming Laptop for $649.99 MSI Bravo 15 144Hz IPS, AMD Ryzen 9, RTX 4060, 16GB DDR5, Gaming Laptop for $999.99 Aorus 165 Hz, i7-13700H, RTX 4070, 16GB DDR5, 1TB Gen4 SSD, Gaming Laptop for $1249.99 Asus ExpertCenter AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, 64 GB DDR4, Mini PC for $299.99 SAMSUNG 990 EVO 1TB SSD for $79.99 Intel Optane 905P 1.5TB SSD for $299.99 MSI Ventus GeForce RTX 4060 Video Card for $283 Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4060 WINDFORCE OC 8G Graphics Card for $284.99 Creative MUVO GO MUVO GO Portable Speaker for $9.99 Rosewill 4U Server Chassis Rackmount Case | 8 3.5" HDD Bays for $224.99 Rosewill 4U Server Chassis Rackmount Case | 12 Hot Swap 3.5" for $384.99 AsRock Rack mATX EPYC 4004 & AMD Ryzen 8000/7000 series Server Motherboard for $293 CORSAIR Vengeance LPX 32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR4 3600 Desktop Memory for $64.99 ASUS ROG RYUO III 360 ARGB White Edition AIO Liquid CPU Cooler for $179.99 Rosewill RKV-4UC 4 Port USB Cable KVM for $19.99 WD Blue 8TB Hard Drive for $109.99 Seagate Expansion 14TB USB 3.0 External Hard Drive for $179.99 Rosewill SAROS C150XS 7.1 Surround Sound USB Pro Gaming Headset for $19.99 Thrustmaster T248 Racing Wheel (PS5, PS4 and PC) for $319.99 Razer Edge Gaming Tablet and Razer Kishi V2 Pro Controller for $249.99 ASUS ROG Carnyx USB gaming microphone for $119.99 Logitech Brio 500 Full HD Webcam for $99.99 Samsung Ultra-slim 3.1ch. Wireless Dolby ATMOS Soundbar for $397.99 McAfee Total Protection 2024 - 1 Device / 1 Year for $12.99 Microsoft Windows 11 Pro (USB) for $189.99 Rosewill 60W Five-Port Wireless Charger and USB Hub for $14.99 Klipsch R-605FA Dolby Atmos® enabled floor-standing speaker for $329 Westinghouse QX Series 43" Edgeless QLED 4K UHD Roku TV for $263.99 Official Animal Crossing Nintendo Switch Backpack for $10.99

As low as 0% APR with Affirm

During July, approved customers processing orders $100 and above may be eligible for 0% financing when they pay over time with Affirm. Checking out with Affirm allows customers the flexibility to split purchases into simple payments over time, with no hidden or late fees. During the promotional period, customers placing orders $100 to $999.99 may be eligible for 0% APR 3-month financing, and those placing orders over $1,000 may be eligible for 0% APR 6-month financing. For example, a $900 purchase might cost $300/month over 3 months at 0% APR.

About Newegg

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), founded in 2001 and based in the City of Industry, Calif., near Los Angeles, is a leading global online retailer for PC hardware, consumer electronics, gaming peripherals, home appliances, automotive and lifestyle technology. Newegg also serves businesses’ e-commerce needs with marketing, supply chain, and technical solutions in a single platform. For more information, please visit Newegg.com.

About Affirm

Affirm’s mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. By building a new kind of payment network — one based on trust, transparency and putting people first — we empower millions of consumers to spend and save responsibly, and give thousands of businesses the tools to fuel growth. Unlike most credit cards and other pay-over-time options, we show consumers exactly what they will pay up front, never increase that amount, and never charge any late or hidden fees. Follow Affirm on social media: LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | X.

Rates from 0–36% APR. Payment options through Affirm are subject to an eligibility check, may not be available everywhere, and are provided by these lending partners: affirm.com/lenders. Options depend on your purchase amount, and a down payment may be required. For licenses and disclosures, see affirm.com/licenses.

