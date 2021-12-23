Newegg Celebrates Boxing Day With a Week-Long Sale for Customers in Canada

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), a leading tech-focused e-retailer in North America, today announced its plans to celebrate Boxing Day in Canada with a week-long sale starting December 25. The sale, consisting of deep discounts across its expansive portfolio of products, gives Canadian technology enthusiasts hundreds of great year-end deals on some of the season’s hottest-selling products.

“This year we extended our Boxing Week Sale to a full seven days to give people every opportunity to take advantage of year-end savings on popular products across a wide swath of categories,” said Benny Tam, VP of Merchandising and Category Marketing at Newegg. “Having recently marked the 12th anniversary of establishing our Canadian operation, we remain more focused than ever on delivering the very best value to our customers in Canada.”

To celebrate this magical holiday season, Newegg worked closely with top brands to make the ‘Best Holiday Gifts Giveaway’ happen for its customers in Canada. To explore Newegg’s great Boxing Day deals and to enter for a chance to win one of the seven gift packages being given away, visit http://newegg.io/holiday.

Newegg Canada will extend deep discounts on many of the season’s most sought-after products. Newegg Canada’s Boxing Week Sale kicks off at 12:01am PST on Dec. 25 and runs through midnight PST on Dec. 31. Sample deals include:

Logitech G502 HERO Gaming Mouse: $49.99 + extra savings with promo code (valid 12/21-12/31)

Oculus Quest 2 VR Headset 256GB: $549.99 with $35 gift card offer (valid 12/25 -12/31)

PHILIPS In-Ear True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Power Bank: $39.99 + extra savings with promo code (valid 12/21-12/31)

CORSAIR TC60 Fabric Gaming Chair: $299.99 (valid 12/21 – 12/31)

NINJA Hot and Cold Coffee Brew System: $214.99 (valid 12/21 – 12/31)

Samsung 980 PRO 2TB Solid State Drive: $369.99 + extra savings with promo code (valid 12/21-12/31)

Rosewill ARC-550 Gaming Power Supply: $49.99 (valid 12/21-12/26)

ASRock B550M PRO4 AM4 Micro ATX AMD Motherboard: $109.99 (valid 12/21-12/31)

Seagate 2TB One Touch Portable Hard Drive: $74.99 + extra savings with promo code (valid 12/21-12/24)

About Newegg Commerce, Inc.

Newegg Commerce, Inc., headquartered in the City of Industry, California, is a leading tech-focused e-retailer in North America and serves a global customer base throughout Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. Founded in 2001, the company offers direct sales and an online marketplace platform for PC and IT hardware, consumer electronics, automotive, gaming products and finished goods. Newegg also offers an extensive portfolio of technology, marketing, logistics and other partner services to help companies grow their business. For more information, please visit https://www.newegg.com/.

