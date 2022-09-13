Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Newegg Commerce, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NEGG   VGG6483G1000

NEWEGG COMMERCE, INC.

(NEGG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:23 2022-09-13 am EDT
2.985 USD   -5.24%
09:51aNewegg Deals Out Dealsanity Sale with Surprising Deals on GIGABYTE and Corsair PC Components
BU
09/05Newegg Teams up with Intel at PAX West
AQ
09/02Newegg Commerce Issues Guidance for Q3
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Newegg Deals Out Dealsanity Sale with Surprising Deals on GIGABYTE and Corsair PC Components

09/13/2022 | 09:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), a leading global technology e-commerce retailer, today announced that the Dealsanity Sale, featuring GIGABYTE and Corsair gaming PC components, is now live on Newegg.com until Sept. 19, 2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913005550/en/

Newegg's Dealsanity Sale features deals on GIGABYTE and Corsair brand PC components, including two GPU/gaming monitor bundles. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Newegg's Dealsanity Sale features deals on GIGABYTE and Corsair brand PC components, including two GPU/gaming monitor bundles. (Graphic: Business Wire)

See the sale: https://newegg.io/Dealsanity_sale

Newegg is offering deals on gaming PC components, so customers’ machines are ready for the arrival of new, highly anticipated triple-A PC games before the holidays.

Deals on GIGABYTE graphics cards, motherboards and gaming monitors are available through the Dealsanity Sale.

PC builders may particularly favor two bundle offers that combine a GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 30-series graphics card with a GIGABYTE gaming monitor.

The graphics card-monitor bundles are:

Combo 1 - $599.99

  • GIGABYTE Gaming OC GeForce RTX 3070 with 8GB GDDR6
  • GIGABYTE G27QC A 27-inch 165Hz Curved Gaming Monitor

Combo 2 - $399.99

  • GIGABYTE Eagle OC GeForce RTX 3060 with 12GB GDDR6
  • GIGABYTE G24F 2 24-inch 165Hz/180Hz (OC)

In addition, Newegg shoppers will find deep discounts on Corsair DDR memory modules, power supply units, all-in-one liquid cooling systems, fans and PC cases.

“We expect gamers will be enthusiastic when they first see these prices during the Dealsanity Sale,” said Jim Tseng, Director of Product Management for Newegg. “For fans of GIGABYTE and Corsair, Newegg’s deals on some of the most desirable products from both brands are a reason to pause activities and go online to shop.”

About Newegg

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), founded in 2001 and based in the City of Industry, Calif., near Los Angeles, is a leading global online retailer for PC hardware, consumer electronics, gaming peripherals, home appliances, automotive and lifestyle technology. Newegg serves businesses’ e-commerce needs with marketing, supply chain, and technical solutions in a single platform. For more information, please visit Newegg.com.

Follow Newegg on Twitter, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Twitch and Discord.

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations, opinion, belief or forecasts of future events and performance. A statement identified by the use of forward-looking words including "will," "may," "expects," "projects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "estimate," "should," and certain of the other foregoing statements may be deemed forward-looking statements. Although Newegg Commerce Inc. (“Company”) believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual future activities and results to be materially different from those suggested or described in this news release. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The Company takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law, or those prepared by third parties that are not paid for by the Company. The Company's SEC filings are available at http://www.sec.gov.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about NEWEGG COMMERCE, INC.
09:51aNewegg Deals Out Dealsanity Sale with Surprising Deals on GIGABYTE and Corsair PC Compo..
BU
09/05Newegg Teams up with Intel at PAX West
AQ
09/02Newegg Commerce Issues Guidance for Q3
MT
09/02Newegg Commerce Announces First Half 2022 Results and Q3 2022 Guidance
BU
09/02Newegg Commerce, Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Third Quarter of 2022
CI
09/02Game Developer -Newegg Teams up with Intel at PAX West
AQ
09/02SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Largely Up Premarket; Lululemon Athletica Poised to Su..
MT
09/01Newegg Teams Up With Intel at PAX West
BU
08/30Newegg Commerce, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/26Game Developer -Online tech retailer offers deals on bundles and Intel products
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 376 M - -
Net income 2021 36,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 7,24 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 130x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 176 M 1 176 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 1,60x
Nbr of Employees 2 205
Free-Float 4,64%
Chart NEWEGG COMMERCE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Newegg Commerce, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEWEGG COMMERCE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Anthony Chow Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Chang Chief Financial Officer
Zhi Tao He Director
Montaque Hou Chief Technology Officer
Jamie Spannos Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEWEGG COMMERCE, INC.-69.62%1 176
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-20.29%250 695
MEITUAN INC.-20.19%141 828
PINDUODUO INC.22.74%90 479
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-25.69%50 439
SHOPIFY INC.-74.47%44 700