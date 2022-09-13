Newegg Deals Out Dealsanity Sale with Surprising Deals on GIGABYTE and Corsair PC Components

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), a leading global technology e-commerce retailer, today announced that the Dealsanity Sale, featuring GIGABYTE and Corsair gaming PC components, is now live on Newegg.com until Sept. 19, 2022.

Newegg is offering deals on gaming PC components, so customers’ machines are ready for the arrival of new, highly anticipated triple-A PC games before the holidays.

Deals on GIGABYTE graphics cards, motherboards and gaming monitors are available through the Dealsanity Sale.

PC builders may particularly favor two bundle offers that combine a GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 30-series graphics card with a GIGABYTE gaming monitor.

The graphics card-monitor bundles are:

Combo 1 - $599.99

GIGABYTE Gaming OC GeForce RTX 3070 with 8GB GDDR6

GIGABYTE G27QC A 27-inch 165Hz Curved Gaming Monitor

Combo 2 - $399.99

GIGABYTE Eagle OC GeForce RTX 3060 with 12GB GDDR6

GIGABYTE G24F 2 24-inch 165Hz/180Hz (OC)

In addition, Newegg shoppers will find deep discounts on Corsair DDR memory modules, power supply units, all-in-one liquid cooling systems, fans and PC cases.

“We expect gamers will be enthusiastic when they first see these prices during the Dealsanity Sale,” said Jim Tseng, Director of Product Management for Newegg. “For fans of GIGABYTE and Corsair, Newegg’s deals on some of the most desirable products from both brands are a reason to pause activities and go online to shop.”

About Newegg

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), founded in 2001 and based in the City of Industry, Calif., near Los Angeles, is a leading global online retailer for PC hardware, consumer electronics, gaming peripherals, home appliances, automotive and lifestyle technology. Newegg serves businesses’ e-commerce needs with marketing, supply chain, and technical solutions in a single platform. For more information, please visit Newegg.com.

