Newegg Exclusively Offering First ASRock Gaming Monitors

Curved 34-inch Phantom Gaming monitor features first built-in Wi-Fi antenna for a monitor; available in North America only from Newegg

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), a leading global technology e-commerce retailer, today announced that the ASRock Phantom Gaming monitors, ASRock’s first gaming monitors, are exclusively available in North America from Newegg.com.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220916005077/en/

Newegg video host Devyn Howard appears on-set with (from left) the ASRock Phantom Gaming 27-inch Gaming Monitor and ASRock Phantom Gaming 34-inch Curved Gaming Monitor. The first gaming monitors from ASRock, the 34-inch curved monitor is the first monitor to include an integrated Wi-Fi antenna, which connects to the PC system's Wi-FI signal to reduce latency. (Note: Monitors' screen quality in photo is not representative of monitors' actual screen quality.) (Photo: Business Wire)

The Phantom Gaming 34” Curved Gaming Monitor is the first gaming monitor with a built-in Wi-Fi antenna to ensure uninterrupted Wi-Fi signals. The monitor’s Wi-Fi antenna connects to the Wi-Fi signal in the PC and, if the system is located under a desk, ensures the desk does not mask the signal. The antenna offers 7dBi peak gain improvement of a PC’s Wi-Fi signal and helps gamers enjoy fluid gameplay without latency.

While the ASRock Phantom Gaming brand is well established in PC components, gaming monitors represent the company’s entry into a new market.

Newegg offers the first Phantom Gaming monitors, which are:

ASRock Phantom Gaming 34” Curved Gaming Monitor (PG34WQ15R2B)

34-inch WQHD (3440x1440) 1500R VA display

Integrated Wi-Fi antenna

165Hz rapid refresh rate

1ms (MPRT) response time

91% DCI-P3 / sRGB 115% color space

Wide 178-degree viewing angles

VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

AMD FreeSync™ premium technology

Flicker free technology

2 HDMI™ 2.0, 1 DisplayPort™ 1.4

Height, swivel, tilt adjustment

ASRock Phantom Gaming 27” Gaming Monitor (PG27FF1A)

27-inch FHD (1920x1080) flat IPS display

165Hz rapid refresh rate

1ms (MPRT) response time

94% DCI-P3/sRGB 123% color space

Wide 178-degree viewing angles

AMD FreeSync™ premium technology

Flicker free technology

2 HDMI™ 2.0, 1 DisplayPort™ 1.2

Swivel, tilt adjustment

ASRock Phantom Gaming monitors are based on a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, meaning players will stay up to speed with opponents because of fast refresh rates.

“ASRock is well established in gaming components, so we have high expectations for the performance of the company’s first monitors,” said Oscar Wong, Senior Director of Product Management for Newegg. “The monitors set a high standard for graphics and rendering, while the built-in Wi-Fi antenna is a game-changer because it enables a more dependable Internet connection.”

About Newegg

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), founded in 2001 and based in the City of Industry, Calif., near Los Angeles, is a leading global online retailer for PC hardware, consumer electronics, gaming peripherals, home appliances, automotive and lifestyle technology. Newegg serves businesses’ e-commerce needs with marketing, supply chain, and technical solutions in a single platform. For more information, please visit Newegg.com.

Follow Newegg on Twitter, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Twitch and Discord.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations, opinion, belief or forecasts of future events and performance. A statement identified by the use of forward-looking words including "will," "may," "expects," "projects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "estimate," "should," and certain of the other foregoing statements may be deemed forward-looking statements. Although Newegg Commerce Inc. (“Company”) believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual future activities and results to be materially different from those suggested or described in this news release. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The Company takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law, or those prepared by third parties that are not paid for by the Company. The Company's SEC filings are available at http://www.sec.gov.

Notes:

For monitor photos, visit https://newegg.io/phantom_gaming_monitors

Monitor screen images showing a video game are simulated.

Monitor screens in photo with host do not represent actual monitors’ screen quality.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220916005077/en/