    NEGG   VGG6483G1000

NEWEGG COMMERCE, INC.

(NEGG)
Newegg Helps Customers Score Discounts in March

03/01/2022 | 10:31am EST
E-commerce retailer offers lower prices on a wide variety of products throughout the month

Newegg (NASDAQ: NEGG), a leading global technology e-commerce retailer, today announced its March 2022 sales calendar, offering customers great deals on a wide variety of products available on Newegg.com.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220301005156/en/

Newegg's Madness Sale runs throughout March and features discounts on a wide variety of products. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Newegg's Madness Sale runs throughout March and features discounts on a wide variety of products. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Newegg’s Madness Sale starts today and runs the entire month of March with discounts across all product categories.

Sales include:

  • Let the Games Begin: Tip off the month from March 1-7 with discounts across all categories.
  • Gaming Madness: Deals on all things gaming-related from March 8-14 may be slam dunks.
  • PC and Peripheral Power Play: For the DIY builder working on a rig, discounts on hardware, components and accessories dribble out from March 15-21.
  • Shoot, Score and Save: Storage and network equipment to bring out the best in a variety of systems rolls out from March 22-28.
  • Mega Deal Madness: Beat the buzzer before the month ends with additional discounts from March 29-31.

Also, score with 72-hour flash sales throughout the month featuring a wide selection of products. All sales will be featured prominently on Newegg.com.

About Newegg

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), headquartered in the City of Industry, Calif., within Los Angeles County, is a top global technology e-commerce retailer, serving customers throughout North America, Asia, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East. Founded in 2001, the company offers direct sales and an online marketplace for PC hardware, consumer electronics, gaming products, home appliances, automotive and a wide assortment of additional products. Newegg also offers products and services for businesses, including IT, marketing, logistics and other partner services. For more information: Newegg.com.

Follow Newegg on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Discord and TikTok.

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations, opinion, belief or forecasts of future events and performance. A statement identified by the use of forward-looking words including "will," "may," "expects," "projects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "estimate," "should," and certain of the other foregoing statements may be deemed forward-looking statements. Although Newegg believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual future activities and results to be materially different from those suggested or described in this news release. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The Company takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law, or those prepared by third parties that are not paid for by the Company. The Company's SEC filings are available at http://www.sec.gov.


© Business Wire 2022
