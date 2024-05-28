Event moves into the spotlight of COMPUTEX 2024 in Taipei

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), a leading global e-commerce company specializing in computers and consumer electronics, today announced its popular in-person PC building event, the PC Builder Competition, will return for a second year and move to a featured spot at COMPUTEX 2024.

The second annual Newegg PC Builder Competition will be open to all COMPUTEX attendees to watch for free on June 7, at 10 a.m. National Standard Time, in the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 1, 4th Floor, Area M.

During Newegg’s 2024 PC Builder Competition on the final day of COMPUTEX, five Taiwan-based DIY PC assemblers will race against the clock and their fellow contestants to build the ultimate desktop PC system. Competitors will meticulously select parts from leading component manufacturers before beginning their ultimate PC build and showing off their expert assembly skills.

Earlier this year, Newegg received over 1,400 applications for PC building fans who want to be among the five contestants.

In April 2023, Newegg hosted its first PC Builder Competition with five teams rapidly building the ultimate desktop PC systems by picking their parts from Newegg’s key component manufacturing partners. The 2023 event was hosted at Taipei’s Syntrend Creative Park, a shopping district known for electronics, which attracted a sizable enthusiastic crowd to witness the inaugural PC building event. Viewers from all over the world who have watched popular cooking competitions may see some similarities for Newegg’s high-energy event.

The 2024 event winner will again be bestowed with a trophy and yearlong bragging rights as the ultimate Newegg PC Builder. Also, as an ultimate reward for their efforts, all competitors who successfully build a working desktop PC will get to keep their newly built system. However, competitors with a partially built system are expected to go home empty-handed.

PC builds will be judged based on creativity, proper assembly to ensure the PC is fully functional and completion time.

An audience of passionate tech enthusiasts and convention attendees will witness the competition in-person as it happens. Hosts will narrate the event in both English and Chinese. In addition, a monitor will show live PC building content and provide AI-translated subtitles.

Contestants will vie to set a new PC Builder assembly record by trying to surpass the best time of 36 minutes, 2 seconds from last year’s PC Builder winner.

The Newegg PC Builder Competition will show how easy it is for anyone to put together the parts to build a desktop PC. PC Builder is not only the name of the Taiwan-based speed building contest but more recognized as Newegg’s popular and innovative AI-based online tool that helps anyone order compatible PC parts from Newegg.com and then build a desktop PC system at home at their own pace.

“Our first PC Builder event was a massive success, so we decided that COMPUTEX 2024, as an even bigger stage, is an even better venue to reach even more technology diehards and increase the overall impact of this exciting event,” said Clare Lin, Senior Director of Newegg Taiwan. “The enthusiasm from our PC building community has already been overwhelming with the large number of applicants who want to show off their PC building skills. We can’t wait to kick off our event at COMPUTEX and see the enthusiasm of fans for this fast-paced competition.”

