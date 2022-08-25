Newegg Joins Intel Gamer Days with Deals on CPUs, Gaming PCs and Laptops

Online tech retailer offers deals on bundles and Intel products

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), a leading global technology e-commerce retailer, today announced its promotional sale connected with Intel Gamer Days, an online festival featuring deals on promotion that runs today through Sept. 4. The multi-day sale offers savings on Intel processors, and Intel-based gaming PCs and laptops.

A special Intel Gamer Days PC, powered by a 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-12900K processor, is available through a sweepstakes at Newegg.com. The PC has a retail value over $3,400 and was built by Newegg's PC building division. (Photo: Business Wire)

See Newegg’s Intel Gamer Days deals: https://newegg.io/intel_gamer_days

Newegg features Intel deals on a landing page, offering customers promotional pricing on popular hardware and pre-built gaming machines, which include additional software bundles.

As part of Intel Gamer Days, Newegg Studios will host livestreams at 5 p.m. PST/8 p.m. EST on both Aug. 25 and 26 featuring deals on Intel products. The 90-minute livestreams can be found on Newegg’s mobile app, Newegg’s TikTok, YouTube, Twitter, Twitch, Facebook and at https://newegg.io/newegg_live_intel.

In addition to celebrating Intel Gamer Days with deals on Intel products, Newegg is holding a sweepstakes to give away a custom PC build with a retail value of over $3,400. Built by Buildeniac Inc., Newegg’s PC building division, the PC is powered by a 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-12900K processor. Sweepstakes details are available at Newegg’s Intel Gamer Days landing page and entries close on Sept. 5.

Intel Gamer Days’ timing overlaps with the gaming convention PAX West in Seattle. Newegg is exhibiting in the Intel PAX West booth and will feature Intel Gamer Days promotional pricing for attendees.

"Intel Gamer Days promotions are opportunities for consumers to access industry-leading components and pre-built systems at sizable deals," said Jim Tseng, Director of Product Management for Newegg. "Intel is a key Newegg partner and we’re glad to be able to offer incredible Intel deals to our customers."

Customers who purchase eligible gaming notebooks or desktops during the promotion will receive a complimentary game code for Arcadegeddon. Also, those who purchase an eligible Intel Core Processor will receive a complimentary game code for Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare®II.

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), founded in 2001 and based in the City of Industry, Calif., near Los Angeles, is a leading global online retailer for PC hardware, consumer electronics, gaming peripherals, home appliances, automotive and lifestyle technology. Newegg serves businesses’ e-commerce needs with marketing, supply chain, and technical solutions in a single platform. For more information, visit Newegg.com.

Note: For photos of the Intel Gamer Days PC build, access this link: https://newegg.io/intel_gamer_days_pc

