Newegg Joins Intel Gamer Days with Deals on CPUs, Gaming PCs and Laptops

08/25/2022 | 10:51am EDT
Online tech retailer offers deals on bundles and Intel products

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), a leading global technology e-commerce retailer, today announced its promotional sale connected with Intel Gamer Days, an online festival featuring deals on promotion that runs today through Sept. 4. The multi-day sale offers savings on Intel processors, and Intel-based gaming PCs and laptops.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005245/en/

A special Intel Gamer Days PC, powered by a 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-12900K processor, is available through a sweepstakes at Newegg.com. The PC has a retail value over $3,400 and was built by Newegg's PC building division. (Photo: Business Wire)

A special Intel Gamer Days PC, powered by a 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-12900K processor, is available through a sweepstakes at Newegg.com. The PC has a retail value over $3,400 and was built by Newegg's PC building division. (Photo: Business Wire)

See Newegg’s Intel Gamer Days deals: https://newegg.io/intel_gamer_days

Newegg features Intel deals on a landing page, offering customers promotional pricing on popular hardware and pre-built gaming machines, which include additional software bundles.

As part of Intel Gamer Days, Newegg Studios will host livestreams at 5 p.m. PST/8 p.m. EST on both Aug. 25 and 26 featuring deals on Intel products. The 90-minute livestreams can be found on Newegg’s mobile app, Newegg’s TikTok, YouTube, Twitter, Twitch, Facebook and at https://newegg.io/newegg_live_intel.

In addition to celebrating Intel Gamer Days with deals on Intel products, Newegg is holding a sweepstakes to give away a custom PC build with a retail value of over $3,400. Built by Buildeniac Inc., Newegg’s PC building division, the PC is powered by a 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-12900K processor. Sweepstakes details are available at Newegg’s Intel Gamer Days landing page and entries close on Sept. 5.

Intel Gamer Days’ timing overlaps with the gaming convention PAX West in Seattle. Newegg is exhibiting in the Intel PAX West booth and will feature Intel Gamer Days promotional pricing for attendees.

"Intel Gamer Days promotions are opportunities for consumers to access industry-leading components and pre-built systems at sizable deals," said Jim Tseng, Director of Product Management for Newegg. "Intel is a key Newegg partner and we’re glad to be able to offer incredible Intel deals to our customers."

Customers who purchase eligible gaming notebooks or desktops during the promotion will receive a complimentary game code for Arcadegeddon. Also, those who purchase an eligible Intel Core Processor will receive a complimentary game code for Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare®II.

About Newegg

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), founded in 2001 and based in the City of Industry, Calif., near Los Angeles, is a leading global online retailer for PC hardware, consumer electronics, gaming peripherals, home appliances, automotive and lifestyle technology. Newegg serves businesses’ e-commerce needs with marketing, supply chain, and technical solutions in a single platform. For more information, visit Newegg.com.

Follow Newegg on Twitter, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Twitch and Discord.

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations, opinion, belief or forecasts of future events and performance. A statement identified by the use of forward-looking words including "will," "may," "expects," "projects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "estimate," "should," and certain of the other foregoing statements may be deemed forward-looking statements. Although Newegg believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual future activities and results to be materially different from those suggested or described in this news release. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The Company takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law, or those prepared by third parties that are not paid for by the Company. The Company's SEC filings are available at http://www.sec.gov.

Note: For photos of the Intel Gamer Days PC build, access this link: https://newegg.io/intel_gamer_days_pc


© Business Wire 2022
