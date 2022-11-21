Newegg Kicks Off Black Friday Week with Shoppable Livestreams

Hosts demonstrate products, unveil deals and interact with viewers during six- and 12-hour livestreams

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), a leading global technology e-commerce retailer, today announced that the company will host extended livestreams throughout the major holiday shopping days this week and next week, including 12-hour live events on both Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The livestreams can be viewed on eight platforms including the company’s mobile app, website and social media channels.

Newegg’s first 2022 holiday shopping livestream begins today, Nov. 21, at 10 a.m. Pacific Time/1 p.m. Eastern Time. The livestreams celebrate the run-up to big sales events and “doorbuster deals” that traditionally kick off the retail holiday season.

Viewers will be able to make purchases directly from Newegg’s TikTok and YouTube channels, as well as the Newegg mobile app and at Newegg.com/live. Livestream hosts will highlight special deals curated from thousands of Newegg offers going live before and during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. In addition to showing deals on popular tech products, livestream hosts will play video games, demonstrate products, share gift ideas and interact with viewers in chat.

Watch the livestreams at Newegg.com/Live, TikTok, Twitch, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, Whatnot and the Newegg app.

Newegg’s Black Friday Week and Cyber Monday Live Stream Schedule

Monday, Nov. 21 : 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Pacific Time; 1 p.m.- 7 p.m. Eastern Time

: 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Pacific Time; 1 p.m.- 7 p.m. Eastern Time Tuesday, Nov. 22 : 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. PT; 1 p.m.- 7 p.m. ET

: 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. PT; 1 p.m.- 7 p.m. ET Wednesday, Nov. 23 : 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. PT; 1 p.m.- 7 p.m. ET

: 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. PT; 1 p.m.- 7 p.m. ET Friday, Nov. 25 (Black Friday) : 8 a.m.- 8 p.m. PT; 11 a.m.- 11 p.m. ET

: 8 a.m.- 8 p.m. PT; 11 a.m.- 11 p.m. ET Monday, Nov. 28 (Cyber Monday) : 8 a.m.- 8 p.m. PT; 11 a.m.- 11 p.m. ET

: 8 a.m.- 8 p.m. PT; 11 a.m.- 11 p.m. ET Tuesday, Nov. 29: 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. PT; 1 p.m.- 7 p.m. ET

Produced by Newegg Media, the company’s in-house video production team, the livestreams are filmed on studio sets inside the Newegg headquarters east of downtown Los Angeles. The holiday shopping livestreams are an extension of “Newegg Live,” an interactive, real-time shopping program airing live several times each week. The shows feature hosts that offer video-exclusive deals during each stream. Newegg held a 24-hour shoppable livestream starting on Oct. 12 to mark the launch of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090.

Continuing to grow in the United States, live commerce gives shoppers informational, interactive, entertaining and communal elements preferred especially by Gen Z and Millennial customers.

“Shoppable livestreams are an opportunity to bring the excitement that tech enthusiasts want while pursuing the latest popular tech products during the early holiday shopping period without having to endure the hassles of looking for empty parking spaces at stores, standing in long lines and seeing empty shelves,” said Drew Roder, Director of Newegg Media. “We’re rolling out a bigger livestream schedule because we know our viewers will be home and will want to interact with hosts before making purchase decisions.”

About Newegg

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), founded in 2001 and based in the City of Industry, Calif., near Los Angeles, is a leading global online retailer for PC hardware, consumer electronics, gaming peripherals, home appliances, automotive and lifestyle technology. Newegg serves businesses’ e-commerce needs with marketing, supply chain, and technical solutions in a single platform. For more information: Newegg.com.

