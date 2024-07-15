Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), a global e-commerce leader for technology products, today announced that its tenth annual FantasTech Sale is now live through July 19 with more deals than ever before. Customers can find some of the best online deals in North America on desktop computers, laptops, PC hardware and peripherals, software, server components, appliances, TV & home theater, smart home, outdoors, gaming, and more. Product markdowns span over 50 categories to give consumers a wide assortment of discounts just in time for summer and back-to-school shopping. Approved customers can also benefit from as low as 0% financing with Affirm throughout the sale and the month of July.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240715256562/en/

Newegg's 10th annual FantasTech Sale begins (Graphic Credit: Newegg)

“Not only is this our biggest sale of the year thus far, our current FantasTech Sale has the most deals in FantasTech Sale event history,” said Jim Tseng, VP of Product Management, Newegg. “With this being our tenth year running this sale, we wanted to do something special for our amazing customers and hope they can find all the tech gear they need.”

Featured Deals

27” 180hz Gaming Monitor for $99 Laptop with 32GB RAM 1TB SSD for $368.88 Intel Core i9-13900K CPU for $399.99 ASUS ProArt RTX 4060 OC + ASUS Z790 GAMING WIFI7 Combo for $449.98 Gigabyte RTX 4070 GAMING OC V2 GPU for $499.99 Corsair iCUE LINK 6500X RGB PC Case for $249.99 MSI Gaming PC 14700F RTX 4060 32GB DDR5 2GB for $1,159.00 Yeyian 12400F RTX 4060 16GB DDR4 1TB for $779.99 VTG Gaming PC Ryzen 5700X RTX 4060 32GB 1TB + $80 Gift Card for $1099.00 Acer Predator Gaming PC 13700F RTX 4070 16GB DDR5 1TB for $1199.99 KTC 24" 165Hz 1ms Gaming Monitor + $10 Gift Card for $99.99 COUGAR MX600 RGB Mid Tower PC Case for $99.99 Super Flower Leadex III 850W 80+ Gold PSU for $94.99 1TB Nextorage Gen4.0 NVMe SSD for $69.99 1TB SK hynix Tube T31 Portable SSD for $69.99 BitFenix Nova Mesh mATX ARGB PC Case for $54.90 COUGAR GEX850 850W 80 PLUS PSU for $88.99 IPASON AMD Ryzen 5 5600G 16GB Gaming PC + $25 Gift Card for $489.00 MXZ Ryzen 5600 RTX 4060 Gaming PC + $70 Gift Card for $869.00 SAMA 3509 Tempered Glass ATX RGB PC Case for $64.99 SEGOTEP 650W 80 Plus Gold PSU for $49.99 Home Zone Security LED Spot Lights for $19.99 ARROWHEAD Heavy-duty portable camping quad chair for $32.99

Shop the Newegg FantasTech Sale here.

As low as 0% APR with Affirm

During July, approved customers processing orders $100 and above may be eligible for 0% financing when they pay over time with Affirm. Checking out with Affirm allows customers the flexibility to split purchases into simple payments over time, with no hidden or late fees. During the promotional period, customers placing orders $100 to $999.99 may be eligible for 0% APR 3-month financing, and those placing orders over $1,000 may be eligible for 0% APR 6-month financing. For example, a $900 purchase might cost $300/month over 3 months at 0% APR.

About Newegg

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), founded in 2001 and based in the City of Industry, Calif., near Los Angeles, is a leading global online retailer for PC hardware, consumer electronics, gaming peripherals, home appliances, automotive and lifestyle technology. Newegg also serves businesses’ e-commerce needs with marketing, supply chain, and technical solutions in a single platform. For more information, please visit Newegg.com.

About Affirm

Affirm’s mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. By building a new kind of payment network — one based on trust, transparency and putting people first — we empower millions of consumers to spend and save responsibly, and give thousands of businesses the tools to fuel growth. Unlike most credit cards and other pay-over-time options, we show consumers exactly what they will pay up front, never increase that amount, and never charge any late or hidden fees. Follow Affirm on social media: LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | X.

Rates from 0–36% APR. Payment options through Affirm are subject to an eligibility check, may not be available everywhere, and are provided by these lending partners: affirm.com/lenders. Options depend on your purchase amount, and a down payment may be required. For licenses and disclosures, see affirm.com/licenses.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240715256562/en/