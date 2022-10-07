Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Newegg Commerce, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NEGG   VGG6483G1000

NEWEGG COMMERCE, INC.

(NEGG)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-06 pm EDT
2.360 USD   -2.88%
08:56aNewegg Launches Influencer Program – Newegg Creator
BU
10/04Austin Ekeler of the Los Angeles Chargers Introduces the EKLR Signature Gaming PC Exclusively from Newegg
BU
10/04Newegg Commerce, Inc. Announces the Launch of the Eklr Pc, the Signature Gaming Computer
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Newegg Launches Influencer Program – Newegg Creator

10/07/2022 | 08:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Online tech retailer rolling out new video creator program at TwitchCon San Diego 2022

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), a leading global technology e-commerce retailer, today announced the launch of Newegg Creator, its first formal influencer program, as part of its attendance at TwitchCon San Diego 2022 today through Oct. 9 at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221007005150/en/

Jeremy Threat and Devyn Howard (from left) talk on camera as part of content created by Newegg Media. (Photo: Newegg)

Jeremy Threat and Devyn Howard (from left) talk on camera as part of content created by Newegg Media. (Photo: Newegg)

Newegg Creator is a Newegg program focused on developing partnerships with creative, tech savvy video content creators, including TwitchCon San Diego livestream attendees. Recruitment for Newegg Creator begins at the event and will focus on influencers and content creators passionate about tech, video games and lifestyle brands. Upon receiving applications, Newegg will review each creator’s content and community to determine if there’s a mutual collaboration opportunity with Newegg.

Creators interested in the Newegg Creator program should apply at this website: https://newegg.io/newegg_creator

Creators who eventually join the Newegg Creator program will be eligible to earn affiliate commissions while showcasing the latest trending products for Newegg’s engaged viewers across popular social media platforms. In addition, creators could be offered exclusive opportunities to participate in future Newegg events.

Newegg is known by creators as a popular shopping destination for content creation-enabling tech products, like desktop PCs, laptops, microphones and headphones.

At TwitchCon San Diego 2022, Newegg Media, the company’s in-house production team, will film social media content while meeting video content creators.

"The spectacle of TwitchCon seems like an ideal platform to formally launch our influencer program, Newegg Creator. We expect to start recruiting and then collaborating with talented social media creators in the coming months for partnerships,” said Drew Roder, Director of Newegg Media. “We encourage all creative content creators interested in Newegg and its brand partners’ products to apply to our program.”

About Newegg

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), founded in 2001 and based in the City of Industry, Calif., near Los Angeles, is a leading global online retailer for PC hardware, consumer electronics, gaming peripherals, home appliances, automotive and lifestyle technology. Newegg serves businesses’ e-commerce needs with marketing, supply chain, and technical solutions in a single platform. For more information, please visit Newegg.com.

Follow Newegg on Twitter, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Twitch and Discord.

Cautionary Statement

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations, opinion, belief or forecasts of future events and performance. A statement identified by the use of forward-looking words including "will," "may," "expects," "projects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "estimate," "should," and certain of the other foregoing statements may be deemed forward-looking statements. Although Newegg Commerce, Inc. (“Company”) believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual future activities and results to be materially different from those suggested or described in this news release. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The Company takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law, or those prepared by third parties that are not paid for by the Company. The Company's SEC filings are available at http://www.sec.gov.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about NEWEGG COMMERCE, INC.
08:56aNewegg Launches Influencer Program – Newegg Creator
BU
10/04Austin Ekeler of the Los Angeles Chargers Introduces the EKLR Signature Gaming PC Exclu..
BU
10/04Newegg Commerce, Inc. Announces the Launch of the Eklr Pc, the Signature Gaming Compute..
CI
09/29Newegg Offers Site-Wide Savings Through Oct. 2 for Zip Fest
BU
09/28Newegg Celebrates Fall with FantasTech Sale II
BU
09/28Game Developer -Newegg Announces Availability of AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Desktop Processo..
AQ
09/27Newegg Announces Availability of AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Desktop Processors with “Z..
BU
09/27Newegg Commerce, Inc. Announces Availability of AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Desktop Processor..
CI
09/21Game Developer-Newegg and Affirm Offer 15% Off Deal for All Advanced Battlestations (AB..
AQ
09/20Newegg and Affirm Offer 15% Off Deal for All Advanced Battlestations (ABS) PC Systems
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 376 M - -
Net income 2021 36,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 7,24 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 130x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 881 M 881 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 1,60x
Nbr of Employees 2 205
Free-Float 4,64%
Chart NEWEGG COMMERCE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Newegg Commerce, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEWEGG COMMERCE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Anthony Chow Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Chang Chief Financial Officer
Zhi Tao He Director
Montaque Hou Chief Technology Officer
Jamie Spannos Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEWEGG COMMERCE, INC.-77.24%881
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-29.02%223 240
MEITUAN INC.-21.43%139 624
PINDUODUO INC.11.94%82 514
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-31.09%46 773
SHOPIFY INC.-78.18%38 216