Newegg is leveling up today with companywide initiatives celebrating one of the greatest days of the year -- National Video Games Day. The company is hosting deals on digital games, gaming PC systems, PC components and gaming laptops so gamers can fulfill their passions this fall.

Newegg is positioned like no other North American online retail company to deliver all the products that gamers need, including hardware, games and even gaming furniture. As the top online-only North American consumer electronics retaileri, Newegg is celebrating with deals through Sept. 18 on select gaming PC systems, components, peripherals and games.

Find Newegg’s Video Games Week deals at https://newegg.io/video_games_week.

Deals include:

Starfield Standard Edition Xbox Series X|S Windows Digital Code

Resident Evil 4 Deluxe Edition Steam PC Code

Mortal Kombat 1 Steam Online Code for PC Preorder (until Sept. 17)

(until Sept. 17) Payday 3 Silver Edition Xbox Series X|S Windows Digital Code Preorder (until Sept. 17)

(until Sept. 17) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Cross-Gen Bundle Xbox Series X|S Xbox One Digital Code

GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 3070 8GB Graphics Card

ASUS Dual AMD Radeon RX 6600 8GB Graphics Card

MSI Bravo 15 RTX 4050 Ryzen 5 7000 Gaming Laptop

MSI Pulse 15 RTX 4070 13th Gen Gaming Laptop

Acer Nitro 5 RTX 4050 12th Gen Gaming Laptop

MSI Aegis RTX 4070 13th Gen Gaming Desktop

MSI Aegis RTX 4060 13th Gen Gaming Desktop

GIGABYTE 34-inch Curved Gaming Monitor

ASUS ROG Strix Scope II Wireless Gaming Keyboard

Corsair M65 RGB Elite Gaming Mouse

Cougar Armor Air Black Gaming Chair

ADATA Premium SSD

Team Group SSD

Xbox Series S 1TB and Starfield Standard Edition

“The Gamer Lounge,” Newegg’s reality-competition series on YouTube, keeps audiences entertained as contestants try to win each episode’s challenge. The weekly show has filmed 75 episodes and features creators with a combined 12 million followers on social media. A recent episode had participants battle in Street Fighter 6 on the big screen in a movie theater.

The sci-fi role playing game Starfield is featured in another episode of “The Gamer Lounge.” Expected to be considered for end-of-year awards as the best game of 2023, Starfield digital codes are also available now from Newegg for PC and Xbox with deals available through Sept. 18.

GameCrate, Newegg’s grassroots video game news and reviews site since 2014, relaunched earlier this year after a brief hiatus. The site attracts a passionate fan base that is eager to read about upcoming games and evaluations of current titles.

