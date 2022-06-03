Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Newegg Commerce, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NEGG   VGG6483G1000

NEWEGG COMMERCE, INC.

(NEGG)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  06/03 03:59:51 pm EDT
4.200 USD   -4.33%
03:43pNewegg Makes First Exhibitor Appearance at The NAMM Show
BU
11:53aNewegg Sponsors Two Bit Circus' New Augmented Gallery by Adding 10 Samsung The Frame 4K QLED TVs to Display Future-Focused Artwork and Video
BU
05/12Newegg Thrives with Live Video Shopping
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Newegg Makes First Exhibitor Appearance at The NAMM Show

06/03/2022 | 03:43pm EDT
Leading online tech retailer debuts booth at premier music event

Booth #16309, The NAMM Show 2022

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG) a leading global technology e-commerce retailer, announced today its debut as an exhibitor at the leading annual music event, The NAMM 2022 Show. The NAMM 2022 Show takes place today through Sunday, June 5, at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, Calif.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220603005462/en/

Newegg is exhibiting for the first time at The NAMM Show 2022 in Anaheim, Calif. to meet prospective Pro Audio marketplace sellers. Company staff ready to rock in the Newegg booth are (from left) Palak Kapasi, Vince Aguilar, Jon Ou, Peter Thach, Susan Wang and Danny Wang. (Photo: Business Wire)

Newegg is exhibiting for the first time at The NAMM Show 2022 in Anaheim, Calif. to meet prospective Pro Audio marketplace sellers. Company staff ready to rock in the Newegg booth are (from left) Palak Kapasi, Vince Aguilar, Jon Ou, Peter Thach, Susan Wang and Danny Wang. (Photo: Business Wire)

Professionals and students from the music, sound and live event industries gather at The NAMM Show to see the latest product launches, network while listening to live music and attend free professional education sessions.

Newegg appears in Booth #16309 in the North Hall, Pro Audio Hall.

With Newegg’s plan to develop the Pro Audio space this year, the company is looking to expand its marketplace sellers to drive this initiative. Newegg staff are using the NAMM booth to meet music vendors, partners and enthusiasts to expand the company’s Pro Audio offering.

The company’s media team will capture video content and social team will post and interact with fans online.

Leading Pro Audio brands like Beyerdynamic, Shure, Blue Mic, Mackie and more are available on Newegg.com.

“As a leader in Pro Audio retail, Newegg is a fixture each year at The NAMM Show to connect and re-connect with leading brands,” said Valerie Rodarte, Director of Consumer Electronics for Newegg. “However, we saw an additional opportunity to interact with independent Pro Audio sellers to inform them about our growing marketplace.”

For marketplace inquiries, visit https://www.newegg.com/sellers/ or email selleronboarding@newegg.com.

About Newegg

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), founded in 2001 and based in the City of Industry, Calif., near Los Angeles, is a leading global online retailer for PC hardware, consumer electronics, gaming peripherals, home appliances, automotive and lifestyle technology. Newegg serves businesses’ e-commerce needs with marketing, supply chain, and technical solutions in a single platform. For more information: Newegg.com.

Follow Newegg on Twitter, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Twitch and Discord.

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations, opinion, belief or forecasts of future events and performance. A statement identified by the use of forward-looking words including "will," "may," "expects," "projects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "estimate," "should," and certain of the other foregoing statements may be deemed forward-looking statements. Although Newegg believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual future activities and results to be materially different from those suggested or described in this news release. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The Company takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law, or those prepared by third parties that are not paid for by the Company. The Company's SEC filings are available at http://www.sec.gov.


© Business Wire 2022
