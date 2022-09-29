Newegg Offers Site-Wide Savings Through Oct. 2 for Zip Fest

Customers using buy now, pay later with Zip at checkout can save 15% during semi-annual online sales event

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), a leading global technology e-commerce retailer, today announced its participation in Zip Fest, which is live now. The four-day sales event lasts until 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time on Oct. 2, 2022, and offers customers 15% off (up to $100 maximum) on Newegg purchases of $350 or more when checking out with Zip and using a promotional code available at Newegg. Zip Co. (ASX: ZIP) is a payment provider that allows shoppers to buy now and pay later (BNPL) in four installments.

“Zip Fest is an opportunity for Newegg customers to enjoy sizable savings site-wide by using our partner Zip at checkout,” said Andrew Choi, Director of Brand Marketing for Newegg. “Offering customers multiple payment options gives them the opportunity to choose the solution that best suits their needs. Zip can help our customers confidently increase their purchasing power and pay over time. With holiday shopping on the horizon, the flexibility of Zip may suit more customers’ financial needs.”

“Zip is excited to partner with Newegg for our semi-annual sales event, Zip Fest,” said Jinal Shah, chief marketing officer at Zip. “We are delighted to be able to offer our customers exclusive deals at Newegg and the ability to budget for the tech they desire.”

Customers can access the Zip Fest savings by choosing Zip as a BNPL payment choice at checkout and using a promo code, which is available at the link above, on the Newegg website and in Newegg social media during the promotion.

Categories ineligible for the promotional savings include gift cards, digital games, downloadable software and used/refurbished/open box items.

About Newegg

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), founded in 2001 and based in the City of Industry, Calif., near Los Angeles, is a leading global online retailer for PC hardware, consumer electronics, gaming peripherals, home appliances, automotive and lifestyle technology. Newegg serves businesses’ e-commerce needs with marketing, supply chain, and technical solutions in a single platform. For more information, please visit Newegg.com.

