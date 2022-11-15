Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Newegg Commerce, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    NEGG   VGG6483G1000

NEWEGG COMMERCE, INC.

(NEGG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:03 2022-11-15 am EST
2.060 USD   +5.64%
Newegg Reveals Final Round of Early Black Friday Deals

11/15/2022 | 09:51am EST
Black Friday Price Protection ensures customers get the lowest prices of the holiday season

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), a leading global technology e-commerce retailer, unveiled the last round of its early Black Friday Deals, including deals on laptops, monitors, PC components, smart home devices and gaming peripherals. Among the products from leading brands, the online tech retailer is featuring over 20 deals from GIGABYTE, a renowned manufacturer of gaming tech.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114006146/en/

Thanksgaming Deals graphic (Credit: Newegg)

Thanksgaming Deals graphic (Credit: Newegg)

Hundreds of early Black Friday Deals are now live on Newegg.com with Black Friday Price Protection, which ensures customers get the lowest possible prices through Nov. 26, 2022. Customers are encouraged to act quickly before inventory runs out.

See Newegg’s last round of early Black Friday Deals at https://newegg.io/lastearlybfdeals

Gaming deals are available at https://newegg.io/earlybfgamingdeals.

"Customers are looking for exceptional values this holiday season. The reception our Black Friday Price Protection Deals has received proves customers are focused on deals. Our partners are offering some of the lowest prices on their best products of 2022," said Jim Tseng, Director of Product Management for Newegg. "Newegg makes shopping easy for those in search of desktop PCs, laptops, PC components and other tech. Customers should consider shopping early before products are sold out."

Several products featured in Newegg’s early Black Friday Deals this month have already sold out.

The last batch of early Black Friday Deals from GIGABYTE includes:

The last round of early Black Friday Deals includes:

Black Friday Price Protection

Newegg’s Black Friday Price Protection ensures customers will get the lowest possible prices offered on the site through Black Friday. If a customer purchases an eligible product that displays the “Black Friday Price Protection” badge on Newegg.com now through Nov. 20, 2022, and then after that purchase the same product is available at a lower price on Newegg.com on or before Nov. 26, 2022, Newegg will automatically refund the difference to the original payment method. There’s no need to track prices or submit a claim – refunds will automatically be issued by Dec. 6, 2022.

Visit this page for full terms and conditions related to Newegg’s Black Friday Price Protection.

Extended Holiday Return Policy and Extended Holiday Replacement-Only Policy

For almost every purchase on Newegg.com placed between now and Dec. 25, 2022, customers will have until Jan. 31, 2023, to return or replace the product. Exclusions apply. The Warranty & Returns tab on each item’s product page will determine its eligibility for extended return or extended replacement until Jan. 31, 2023.

About Newegg

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), founded in 2001 and based in the City of Industry, Calif., near Los Angeles, is a leading global online retailer for PC hardware, consumer electronics, gaming peripherals, home appliances, automotive and lifestyle technology. Newegg serves businesses’ e-commerce needs with marketing, supply chain, and technical solutions in a single platform. For more information: Newegg.com.

Follow Newegg on Twitter, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Twitch and Discord.

Cautionary Statement

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations, opinion, belief or forecasts of future events and performance. A statement identified by the use of forward-looking words including "will," "may," "expects," "projects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "estimate," "should," and certain of the other foregoing statements may be deemed forward-looking statements. Although Newegg Commerce, Inc. (“Company”) believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual future activities and results to be materially different from those suggested or described in this news release. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The Company takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law, or those prepared by third parties that are not paid for by the Company. The Company's SEC filings are available at http://www.sec.gov.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 376 M - -
Net income 2021 36,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 7,24 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 130x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 728 M 728 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 1,60x
Nbr of Employees 2 205
Free-Float 4,64%
Chart NEWEGG COMMERCE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Newegg Commerce, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEWEGG COMMERCE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Anthony Chow Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Chang Chief Financial Officer
Zhi Tao He Director
Montaque Hou Chief Technology Officer
Jamie Spannos Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEWEGG COMMERCE, INC.-81.20%728
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-39.95%188 849
MEITUAN INC.-30.57%123 603
PINDUODUO INC.12.16%82 678
SHOPIFY INC.-72.12%48 848
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-28.84%48 262