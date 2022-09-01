Log in
Newegg Teams Up With Intel at PAX West

09/01/2022 | 10:52am EDT
Online tech retailer lands at West Coast’s premier gaming convention

Intel Booth, Nos. 2301 and 2503

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), a leading global technology e-commerce retailer, today revealed the scope of its presence at PAX West, a celebration of gaming and gaming culture, which runs tomorrow through Sept. 5 at the Seattle Convention Center.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005179/en/

Newegg is joining Intel in its PAX West booth, Sept. 2-5, in Seattle. Newegg will show off a special Intel Gamer Days gaming PC, offer on-stage presentations by video hosts and provide show attendees with exclusive giveaways throughout the four days. (Photo: Business Wire)

Located inside Intel's booth (Booth Nos. 2301 and 2503), Newegg will offer on-stage presentations by video hosts and provide show attendees with exclusive giveaways throughout the four days.

Newegg will display and later give away a custom Intel Gamer Days gaming PC built by the company’s in-house PC building team, Buildeniac Inc. The unique PC is powered by a 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-12900K processor and is a giveaway promotion for PAX West attendees themed around Intel's Gamer Days online festival of deals, drops and unique streaming events. See sweepstakes entry details and rules at Newegg.com.

Newegg will also reprise its T-shirt giveaway contest, which will offer lucky fans a special Newegg T-shirt distributed at various times in the Intel booth and additionally the opportunity to win a $1,000 Newegg spending spree. One winner will be randomly chosen each day of the four-day convention by the Newegg Studio team if that person is found wearing the Newegg shirt in the convention center at a specific time during the contestant search.

“We’ve lined up activations in the Intel booth to excite gamers about our brand. The custom gaming build should really capture people’s attention,” said Jim Tseng, Director of Product Management for Newegg. “Collaborating with Intel in its PAX East booth was a success for Newegg to meet enthusiastic PC users earlier this year so we’re looking forward to continuing that momentum at PAX West.”

For those who are unable to attend PAX West, Newegg is running promotions on Newegg.com for Intel’s Gamer Days event. The online promotions include deals on Intel products and gaming bundles that are available now through Sept. 5.

About Newegg

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), founded in 2001 and based in the City of Industry, Calif., near Los Angeles, is a leading global online retailer for PC hardware, consumer electronics, gaming peripherals, home appliances, automotive and lifestyle technology. Newegg serves businesses’ e-commerce needs with marketing, supply chain, and technical solutions in a single platform. For more information: Newegg.com.

Follow Newegg on Twitter, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Twitch and Discord.

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations, opinion, belief or forecasts of future events and performance. A statement identified by the use of forward-looking words including "will," "may," "expects," "projects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "estimate," "should," and certain of the other foregoing statements may be deemed forward-looking statements. Although Newegg believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual future activities and results to be materially different from those suggested or described in this news release. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The Company takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law, or those prepared by third parties that are not paid for by the Company. The Company's SEC filings are available at http://www.sec.gov.


