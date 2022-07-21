Newegg Tees Up Just Deals Sale

Online retailer simplifying process to find deals on GPUs, motherboards and other PC components

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), a leading global technology e-commerce retailer, today announced the start of the Just Deals Sale, just focused on popular upgrades for PC gaming: GPUs, motherboards and monitors. The sale is on now and runs through the end of July.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721006057/en/

Jeremy Threat shows his excitement about getting his hands on graphics cards. Newegg's Just Deals Sale just started offering deals on gaming PC components.(Photo: Business Wire)

See the Just Deals Sale here: https://newegg.io/just_deals_sale

The Just Deals Sale arrives on the heels of Newegg’s launch of JustGPU.com, a vertical website focused solely on graphics cards. GPUs are key components affecting gaming performance. On the site, customers can filter GPUs by price, manufacturer, type, and memory size, allowing them to make the most informed decision on their upcoming purchase. Newegg continues to prioritize simplifying the shopping experience through deals and research tools to help customers.

“In celebration of launching our new JustGPU.com graphics card resource and shopping site, we are offering hot deals during our Just Deals Sale,” said Newegg CEO Anthony Chow. “Our Just Deals Sale elevates and simplifies the PC component buying experience. We’re offering deals that will make building and upgrading a PC easier and more affordable.”

Featured sale products:

About Newegg

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), founded in 2001 and based in the City of Industry, Calif., near Los Angeles, is a leading global online retailer for PC hardware, consumer electronics, gaming peripherals, home appliances, automotive and lifestyle technology. Newegg serves businesses’ e-commerce needs with marketing, supply chain, and technical solutions in a single platform. For more information: Newegg.com.

Follow Newegg on Twitter, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Twitch and Discord.

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations, opinion, belief or forecasts of future events and performance. A statement identified by the use of forward-looking words including "will," "may," "expects," "projects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "estimate," "should," and certain of the other foregoing statements may be deemed forward-looking statements. Although Newegg believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual future activities and results to be materially different from those suggested or described in this news release. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The Company takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law, or those prepared by third parties that are not paid for by the Company. The Company's SEC filings are available at http://www.sec.gov.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721006057/en/