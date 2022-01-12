Newegg Unveils Details of Its 21st Anniversary Sale

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), a leading tech-focused e-retailer in North America, has unveiled details of its 21st Anniversary Sale. Each January, Newegg marks the anniversary of its founding, and this year the company celebrates the milestone with deep discounts on hundreds of the hottest-selling tech products across a broad array of categories.

“In the span of two decades, Newegg has evolved from its earliest days as a specialized online shop for PC builders to become one of the most prolific destinations for all-things-tech. Our 21st Anniversary Sale celebrates this heritage by making the latest technology products more accessible to our customers, making good on our commitment to help bring technology into people’s lives,” said Benny Tam, VP of Merchandising and Category Marketing at Newegg.

Newegg’s 21st Anniversary Sale is a month-long event, with weekly themes that will appeal to technology enthusiasts, especially gamers and those who like to build their own computers:

January 4-10: Level-Up Your Gaming Set-up – Take advantage of some of the best deals on gaming PCs, monitors and other gaming-related accessories.

– Take advantage of some of the best deals on gaming PCs, monitors and other gaming-related accessories. January 11-17: Build & Be Unbeatable – Enjoy great savings on storage and components to update and refine your PC.

– Enjoy great savings on storage and components to update and refine your PC. January 18-24: Gaming Brought to the Next Level – Stock-up on Gaming PCs, monitors, furniture and more to create the ultimate gaming set-up.

– Stock-up on Gaming PCs, monitors, furniture and more to create the ultimate gaming set-up. January 25-31: Celebrating 21 Years of Newegg Excellence – This year’s Anniversary Sale culminates with deep discounts across all product categories.

For more information and to shop Newegg, visit www.newegg.com. Follow Newegg on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Discord and TikTok to stay up to date on the company’s latest news and content.

About Newegg Commerce, Inc.

Newegg Commerce, Inc., headquartered in the City of Industry, California, is a leading tech-focused e-retailer in North America and serves a global customer base throughout Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. Founded in 2001, the company offers direct sales and an online marketplace platform for PC and IT hardware, consumer electronics, automotive, gaming products and finished goods. Newegg also offers an extensive portfolio of technology, marketing, logistics and other partner services to help companies grow their business. For more information, please visit https://www.newegg.com/.

