Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), a global e-commerce leader for technology products, today announced that its ninth annual summer savings event, the FantasTech Sale, is now live through the end of July 14.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230710777931/en/

Newegg's FantasTech Sale is now live until the end of July 14, 2023. The sale features price drops of 10% or more on a wide range of tech products, including PC hardware, desktop PCs, laptops, components, accessories, consumer electronics, smart home devices, and appliances. (Graphic: Newegg)

Find the FantasTech Sale at https://newegg.io/fantastech23.

The FantasTech Sale offers some of the best online deals on tech products in North America, some with reduced prices of 10% or more off regular prices. Product categories with markdowns include PC hardware, desktop PC systems, laptops, components, PC accessories, peripherals, consumer electronics, smart home devices and appliances. All deals are expected to remain live through the end of the sale while supplies last.

Newegg’s sale includes products for every need or interest. Customers can unleash every tech imagination possible – discovering the thrill of building their own desktop PC at a fraction of the cost, enhancing their home security with cutting-edge smart home devices or taking flight with exhilarating drones.

Whether trying to resolve summer boredom with new tech or getting an early start on back-to-school shopping, online shoppers can find deals on in-demand products available online through Newegg’s FantasTech Sale.

FantasTech Sale deals are available online through a web browser or Newegg’s mobile app. U.S. shoppers can visit Newegg.com and Canadian customers can find deals at Newegg.ca.

Some of the featured FantasTech deals include:

MSI Katana GF Series 17.3-inch Gaming Laptop

MSI GeForce RTX 4060 Intel 13th Gen Gaming Desktop PC

Intel Core i7-12700K Desktop Processor

ASUS Vivobook S 14X OLED Laptop

GIGABYTE G27Q 27-inch Gaming Monitor

Elden Ring Steam Online Game Code

Aukey Wireless Earbuds

Corsair Vengeance 32GB RAM DDR5 Desktop Memory

Seagate IronWolf 12TB NAS Hard Drive

Synology NAS DiskStation

Norton 360 Premium 2023 for 10 Devices Download

About Newegg

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), founded in 2001 and based in the City of Industry, Calif., near Los Angeles, is a leading global online retailer for PC hardware, consumer electronics, gaming peripherals, home appliances, automotive and lifestyle technology. Newegg also serves businesses’ e-commerce needs with marketing, supply chain, and technical solutions in a single platform. For more information, please visit Newegg.com.

Follow Newegg on Twitter, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Twitch, Threads and Discord.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230710777931/en/