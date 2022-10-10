Newegg's FantasTech Sale II Now Live

Doorbuster savings are on now for PC components, TVs, audio and tech for home; customers can upgrade their PC for less or get an early start on holiday shopping

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), a leading global technology e-commerce retailer, today announced that its FantasTech Sale II is now live on Newegg.com, Newegg.ca, and its mobile app. FantasTech Sale II is Newegg’s major four-day fall sale offering sizable deals on all things tech.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221010005214/en/

FantasTech Sale II graphic (Graphic: Newegg)

Continuing until the end of Thursday, Oct. 13, FantasTech Sale II offers deals on categories including gaming notebooks, CPUs, motherboards, TVs, monitors and storage.* Access the sale here: https://newegg.io/fantastechii

“FantasTech Sale II offers incredible value for PC enthusiasts and tech lovers who are looking for deals to get their holiday shopping started early,” said Benny Tam, Vice President of Category Marketing and Merchandising for Newegg. “Continuing to work with our brand partners, we are delivering great deals to offer the tech that customers want.”

FantasTech Sale II features deep discounts on hundreds of items spanning from computer components to consumer electronics and home goods.

Featured “doorbuster” style deals include:

*Offers good while supplies last. Shop early for the best availability.

About Newegg

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), founded in 2001 and based in the City of Industry, Calif., near Los Angeles, is a leading global online retailer for PC hardware, consumer electronics, gaming peripherals, home appliances, automotive and lifestyle technology. Newegg serves businesses’ e-commerce needs with marketing, supply chain, and technical solutions in a single platform. For more information, please visit Newegg.com.

Follow Newegg on Twitter, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Twitch and Discord.

Cautionary Statement

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations, opinion, belief or forecasts of future events and performance. A statement identified by the use of forward-looking words including "will," "may," "expects," "projects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "estimate," "should," and certain of the other foregoing statements may be deemed forward-looking statements. Although Newegg Commerce, Inc. (“Company”) believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual future activities and results to be materially different from those suggested or described in this news release. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The Company takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law, or those prepared by third parties that are not paid for by the Company. The Company's SEC filings are available at http://www.sec.gov.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221010005214/en/