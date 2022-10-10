Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Newegg Commerce, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NEGG   VGG6483G1000

NEWEGG COMMERCE, INC.

(NEGG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  15:11 10/10/2022 BST
2.105 USD   -5.61%
02:36pNewegg's FantasTech Sale II Now Live
BU
10/07Newegg Launches Influencer Program – Newegg Creator
BU
10/04Austin Ekeler of the Los Angeles Chargers Introduces the EKLR Signature Gaming PC Exclusively from Newegg
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Newegg's FantasTech Sale II Now Live

10/10/2022 | 02:36pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Doorbuster savings are on now for PC components, TVs, audio and tech for home; customers can upgrade their PC for less or get an early start on holiday shopping

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), a leading global technology e-commerce retailer, today announced that its FantasTech Sale II is now live on Newegg.com, Newegg.ca, and its mobile app. FantasTech Sale II is Newegg’s major four-day fall sale offering sizable deals on all things tech.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221010005214/en/

FantasTech Sale II graphic (Graphic: Newegg)

FantasTech Sale II graphic (Graphic: Newegg)

Continuing until the end of Thursday, Oct. 13, FantasTech Sale II offers deals on categories including gaming notebooks, CPUs, motherboards, TVs, monitors and storage.* Access the sale here: https://newegg.io/fantastechii

“FantasTech Sale II offers incredible value for PC enthusiasts and tech lovers who are looking for deals to get their holiday shopping started early,” said Benny Tam, Vice President of Category Marketing and Merchandising for Newegg. “Continuing to work with our brand partners, we are delivering great deals to offer the tech that customers want.”

FantasTech Sale II features deep discounts on hundreds of items spanning from computer components to consumer electronics and home goods.

Featured “doorbuster” style deals include:

*Offers good while supplies last. Shop early for the best availability.

About Newegg

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), founded in 2001 and based in the City of Industry, Calif., near Los Angeles, is a leading global online retailer for PC hardware, consumer electronics, gaming peripherals, home appliances, automotive and lifestyle technology. Newegg serves businesses’ e-commerce needs with marketing, supply chain, and technical solutions in a single platform. For more information, please visit Newegg.com.

Follow Newegg on Twitter, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Twitch and Discord.

Cautionary Statement

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations, opinion, belief or forecasts of future events and performance. A statement identified by the use of forward-looking words including "will," "may," "expects," "projects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "estimate," "should," and certain of the other foregoing statements may be deemed forward-looking statements. Although Newegg Commerce, Inc. (“Company”) believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual future activities and results to be materially different from those suggested or described in this news release. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The Company takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law, or those prepared by third parties that are not paid for by the Company. The Company's SEC filings are available at http://www.sec.gov.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about NEWEGG COMMERCE, INC.
02:36pNewegg's FantasTech Sale II Now Live
BU
10/07Newegg Launches Influencer Program – Newegg Creator
BU
10/04Austin Ekeler of the Los Angeles Chargers Introduces the EKLR Signature Gaming PC Exclu..
BU
10/04Newegg Commerce, Inc. Announces the Launch of the Eklr Pc, the Signature Gaming Compute..
CI
09/29Newegg Offers Site-Wide Savings Through Oct. 2 for Zip Fest
BU
09/28Newegg Celebrates Fall with FantasTech Sale II
BU
09/28Game Developer -Newegg Announces Availability of AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Desktop Processo..
AQ
09/27Newegg Announces Availability of AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Desktop Processors with “Z..
BU
09/27Newegg Commerce, Inc. Announces Availability of AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Desktop Processor..
CI
09/21Game Developer-Newegg and Affirm Offer 15% Off Deal for All Advanced Battlestations (AB..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 376 M - 2 137 M
Net income 2021 36,3 M - 32,6 M
Net Debt 2021 7,24 M - 6,51 M
P/E ratio 2021 130x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 832 M 832 M 748 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 1,60x
Nbr of Employees 2 205
Free-Float 4,64%
Chart NEWEGG COMMERCE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Newegg Commerce, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEWEGG COMMERCE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Anthony Chow Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Chang Chief Financial Officer
Zhi Tao He Director
Montaque Hou Chief Technology Officer
Jamie Spannos Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEWEGG COMMERCE, INC.-78.50%832
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-31.61%215 086
MEITUAN INC.-23.29%136 314
PINDUODUO INC.9.02%80 364
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-34.59%44 398
SHOPIFY INC.-80.25%34 593