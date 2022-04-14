PAX East 2022 to Include Newegg Gaming PCs and Giant Robot Costume

Intel Booth #18007

Newegg (NASDAQ: NEGG), a leading global technology e-commerce retailer, today announced details about its exhibiting plans for PAX East 2022, the premier video game convention. Newegg’s PAX East presence will include an 8-foot, 8-inch fully lit robot costume with a person inside that will walk around the expo hall during the event, April 21-24, at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center in Boston.

This render shows a portion of the Intel booth for PAX East 2022 with Newegg’s display of ABS (Advanced Battlestations) gaming desktop PCs and top brand laptops, all powered by 12th Gen Intel Core processors. (Photo: Business Wire)

Through its partnership, Newegg will be exhibiting in the Intel® booth, #18007. The Intel® booth at PAX East 2022 is expected to be one of the largest in the expo hall.

At Newegg’s “Order Corner,” attendees can buy PAX East-exclusive offers on ABS (Advanced Battlestations) gaming systems and bundles, all with Intel® Core™ processors inside.

On display in the booth will be ABS gaming desktop PCs and top brand laptops powered by the 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processor family.

The Newegg presence at PAX East also includes:

Core Bot: Core Bot is a person in a robot costume inspired by a gaming computer come to life. The costume weighs 110 pounds; has over 1,000 LED lights; and is the most sophisticated robot costume created by Extreme Costumes LLC. Owned by Newegg, the robot costume features both Newegg and Intel logos on its chassis and took 3,000 hours to build. The massive mechanical presence with its costume maker inside will be available for photos and videos throughout the four event days.

ABS desktop PCs and top brand laptops featuring Intel: Four ABS PC systems will display cutting-edge technology while featuring 12th Gen Intel Core processors inside. In addition, 16 high-end gaming laptops will also be powered by 12th Gen Intel® Core™ H-series processors. A high-end $5,000 Newegg gaming PC built by ENIAC, Newegg’s PC building division, will be displayed in a glass case and available only through a sweepstakes drawing. Also, on display only and not dispensing, will be the Hydrator, a working Intel-powered PC built by ENIAC. The Hydrator mixes and pours beverages.

“PAX East 2022 is the ultimate gaming event, so Newegg will be there to engage with our core audience of gamers,” said Benny Tam, Vice President of Category Marketing and Merchandising for Newegg. “Through our Intel partnership, we’ll be in the Intel booth showing hardware and graphics on a selection of the best ABS gaming PCs, all powered by Intel.”

