Plug into E-Bike Shopping at Newegg

Electric bikes are a more sustainable mode of transportation, a cost-saving investment and a leisurely local commute option

Newegg (NASDAQ: NEGG), a leading global technology e-commerce retailer, today unveiled details about its large assortment of electric bikes. With high gas prices, electric bikes have become more popular than ever and offer a sustainable green solution to global air pollution.

Customers will want to consider different elements when shopping for an electric bike like ensuring they find the right battery power and tire size to suit their needs, whether they choose to ride on bike paths, along city streets or on mountain trails.

A Newegg educational video offers customers information about e-bike features and options. The video follows Newegg’s service of offering deep technology analyses so consumers can make smart buying decisions.

Newegg has a wide selection of e-bikes with competitive prices and trending features. An electric bike buying guide offers more tips.

“With rising gas prices, electric bikes are environmentally friendly and are quickly becoming a great option for local daily transportation and commuting to work or school,” said Michael Plaksin, Vice President of Brand Growth and Development for Newegg. “There are several important elements to consider before buying an e-bike. We developed a detailed buying guide as a starting point to help a customer make an informed decision to purchase their first e-bike. The guide provides information so customers can consider making an e-bike part of their active lifestyle.”

