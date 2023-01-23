Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Newell Brands Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NWL   US6512291062

NEWELL BRANDS INC.

(NWL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-01-23 pm EST
15.97 USD   +6.11%
03:59pSector Update: Consumer Discretionary Stocks Climb Monday
MT
01:49pSector Update: Consumer Discretionary Stocks Posting Sizable Gains Monday Afternoon
MT
10:01aNewell Brands to Cut 13% of White-Collar Workers in Cost-Cutting Plan; Shares Rise
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Consumer Cos Up on Deal Activity -- Consumer Roundup

01/23/2023 | 05:27pm EST
Retailers and other consumer companies rose amid deal activity.

Canada's Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers agreed to boost the cash portion of its offer for U.S. auto retailer IAA, in a move that won the support of activist investor Starboard Value, which had challenged the deal. IAA shares surged amid relief at the prospect of the deal closing.

Sharpie and Rubbermaid's parent company, Newell Brands, is laying off 13% of its office staff in a bid to cut up to $250 million in costs.

Skechers USA shares rose after analysts at brokerage Cowen said the budget shoe maker's offerings were "resonating" with cash-strapped consumers. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-23-23 1726ET

Analyst Recommendations on NEWELL BRANDS INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 9 405 M - -
Net income 2022 464 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 699 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,3x
Yield 2022 6,12%
Capitalization 6 225 M 6 225 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,16x
EV / Sales 2023 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 32 000
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart NEWELL BRANDS INC.
Duration : Period :
Newell Brands Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NEWELL BRANDS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 15,05 $
Average target price 16,82 $
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ravichandra K. Saligram Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher H. Peterson President
Mark J. Erceg Chief Financial Officer
Patrick D. Campbell Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Daily Gist Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEWELL BRANDS INC.15.06%6 225
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.10.19%57 703
HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD.7.89%35 159
THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION9.47%7 898
ZHEJIANG SUPOR CO., LTD.6.45%6 251
REYNOLDS CONSUMER PRODUCTS INC.-2.87%6 111