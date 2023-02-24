Advanced search
    NWL   US6512291062

NEWELL BRANDS INC.

(NWL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:59:41 2023-02-24 pm EST
14.56 USD   -1.79%
Newell Brands : 2023 CAGNY Conference Presentation

02/24/2023 | 12:25pm EST
CAGNY

Ravi Saligram - Chief Executive Officer

Chris Peterson - President

Mark Erceg - Chief Financial Officer

FEBRUARY 24, 2023

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this presentation and its exhibits, particularly those anticipating future financial performance, business prospects, growth, operating strategies, the benefits and savings associated with Project Phoenix, future macroeconomic conditions and similar matters, are forward looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements generally can be identified by the use of words or phrases, including, but not limited to, "guidance," "outlook," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "project," "target," "plan," "expect," "setting up," "beginning to," "will," "should," "would," "could," "resume," "are confident that," "remain optimistic that," "seek to," or similar statements. We caution that forward-looking statements are not guarantees because there are inherent difficulties in predicting future results. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including impairment charges and accounting for income taxes. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

  • our ability to optimize costs and cash flow and mitigate the impact of retailer inventory rebalancing through discretionary and overhead spend management, advertising and promotion expense optimization, demand forecast and supply plan adjustments and actions to improve working capital;
  • our dependence on the strength of retail and consumer demand and commercial and industrial sectors of the economy in various countries around the world;
  • our ability to improve productivity, reduce complexity and streamline operations;
  • our ability to manage the actual or perceived effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including as a result of any additional variants of the virus or the efficacy and distribution of vaccines;
  • competition with other manufacturers and distributors of consumer products;
  • major retailers' strong bargaining power and consolidation of our customers;
  • supply chain and operational disruptions in the markets in which we operate, whether as a result of the actual or perceived effects of the COVID-19 pandemic or broader geopolitical and macroeconomic conditions, including the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine;
  • changes in the prices and availability of labor, transportation, raw materials and sourced products, including significant inflation, and our ability to offset cost increases through pricing and productivity in a timely manner;
  • the cost and outcomes of governmental investigations, inspections, lawsuits, legislative requests or other actions by third parties, the potential outcomes of which could exceed policy limits, to the extent insured;
  • our ability to develop innovative new products, to develop, maintain and strengthen end-user brands and to realize the benefits of increased advertising and promotion spend;
  • our ability to consistently maintain effective internal control over financial reporting;
  • the risks inherent to our foreign operations, including currency fluctuations, exchange controls and pricing restrictions;
  • future events that could adversely affect the value of our assets and/or stock price and require additional impairment charges;
  • unexpected costs or expenses associated with dispositions;
  • our ability to effectively execute our turnaround plan, including Project Ovid and Project Phoenix;
  • risks related to our substantial indebtedness, potential increases in interest rates or changes in our credit ratings;
  • a failure or breach of one of our key information technology systems, networks, processes or related controls or those of our service providers;
  • the impact of U.S. and foreign regulations on our operations, including the impact of tariffs and environmental remediation costs and legislation and regulatory actions related to data privacy and climate change;
  • the potential inability to attract, retain and motivate key employees;
  • changes in tax laws and the resolution of tax contingencies resulting in additional tax liabilities;
  • product liability, product recalls or related regulatory actions;
  • our ability to protect intellectual property rights;
  • significant increases in the funding obligations related to our pension plans; and
  • other factors listed from time to time in our SEC filings, including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our other SEC filings.

The consolidated condensed financial statements are prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("U.S. GAAP"). Management's application of U.S. GAAP requires the pervasive use of estimates and assumptions in preparing the condensed consolidated financial statements. The company continues to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, inflationary and supply chain pressures, and the indirect macroeconomic impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has required greater use of estimates and assumptions in the preparation of our condensed consolidated financial statements. Although we have made our best estimates based upon current information, actual results could materially differ and may require future changes to such estimates and assumptions, including reserves, which may result in future expense.

The information contained in this presentation and the tables is as of the date indicated. The company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or developments.

2

This presentation and the accompanying remarks contain non-GAAP measures. An explanation of most directly comparable GAAP measures and if available, reconciliations to U.S. GAAP are contained in the Appendix.

Key Messages

Significantly strengthened the company's foundation

Taking action to improve financial performance with focus on cash and profits

Continuing to reduce complexity and leverage scale

Operationalizing the new organizational structure and operating model

Enhance consumer value and come out stronger once macros improve

3

Newell at a Glance

$9.5B

sales

~28K

employees

25 brands

~85% of sales*

~22%

of sales via eCommerce

10 countries

~90% of sales

~35%

international sales

Top 10 Brands

Top 10 International Markets

UK

Canada

France

Japan

Mexico

Brazil

Germany

Australia

Colombia

Italy

Sales (except brand sales): full year 2022 net sales

4

*Invoice sales

Positioned to Win as One Newell

Vision

Purpose

Values

Become a consumer led, innovation

Our beloved, planet friendly brands enhance

Passionate employees seeking the

powerhouse and growth engine that is a

and brighten consumers lives at home and

"TRUTH", being "TRANSPARENT", revering

force for good and an amazing place to

outside by creating moments of joy, building

"TEAMWORK" and building "TRUST".

work, grow and thrive!

confidence and providing peace of mind.

Aspirational Perceptions

Consumers

Customers

Shareholders

Employees

Suppliers

Communities

Trusted, innovative

Committed, reliable,

Reliable, predictable,

"One Newell" that provides

Promotes respectful,

A visible and cherished

brands, reliable quality,

strategic partner of

transparent company

opportunities to grow,

collaborative, mutually

neighbor that

great value, omni

choice, thought leader,

that delivers top quartile

thrive and fulfill potential

beneficial strategic

enhances life in the

present with a deep,

easy to work with

returns and is

while encouraging diverse,

partnerships

community and a

personal connection to

committed to ESG

authentic voices and

champion of

consumers' lives

fostering inclusion and

inclusiveness

belonging

5

Disclaimer

Newell Brands Inc. published this content on 24 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2023 17:24:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
