Newell Brands : 2023 CAGNY Conference Presentation

Some of the statements in this presentation and its exhibits, particularly those anticipating future financial performance, business prospects, growth, operating strategies, the benefits and savings associated with Project Phoenix, future macroeconomic conditions and similar matters, are forward looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements generally can be identified by the use of words or phrases, including, but not limited to, "guidance," "outlook," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "project," "target," "plan," "expect," "setting up," "beginning to," "will," "should," "would," "could," "resume," "are confident that," "remain optimistic that," "seek to," or similar statements. We caution that forward-looking statements are not guarantees because there are inherent difficulties in predicting future results. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including impairment charges and accounting for income taxes. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

our ability to optimize costs and cash flow and mitigate the impact of retailer inventory rebalancing through discretionary and overhead spend management, advertising and promotion expense optimization, demand forecast and supply plan adjustments and actions to improve working capital;

our dependence on the strength of retail and consumer demand and commercial and industrial sectors of the economy in various countries around the world;

our ability to improve productivity, reduce complexity and streamline operations;

our ability to manage the actual or perceived effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including as a result of any additional variants of the virus or the efficacy and distribution of vaccines;

competition with other manufacturers and distributors of consumer products;

major retailers' strong bargaining power and consolidation of our customers;

supply chain and operational disruptions in the markets in which we operate, whether as a result of the actual or perceived effects of the COVID-19 pandemic or broader geopolitical and macroeconomic conditions, including the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine;

changes in the prices and availability of labor, transportation, raw materials and sourced products, including significant inflation, and our ability to offset cost increases through pricing and productivity in a timely manner;

the cost and outcomes of governmental investigations, inspections, lawsuits, legislative requests or other actions by third parties, the potential outcomes of which could exceed policy limits, to the extent insured;

our ability to develop innovative new products, to develop, maintain and strengthen end-user brands and to realize the benefits of increased advertising and promotion spend;

our ability to consistently maintain effective internal control over financial reporting;

the risks inherent to our foreign operations, including currency fluctuations, exchange controls and pricing restrictions;

future events that could adversely affect the value of our assets and/or stock price and require additional impairment charges;

unexpected costs or expenses associated with dispositions;

our ability to effectively execute our turnaround plan, including Project Ovid and Project Phoenix;

risks related to our substantial indebtedness, potential increases in interest rates or changes in our credit ratings;

a failure or breach of one of our key information technology systems, networks, processes or related controls or those of our service providers;

the impact of U.S. and foreign regulations on our operations, including the impact of tariffs and environmental remediation costs and legislation and regulatory actions related to data privacy and climate change;

the potential inability to attract, retain and motivate key employees;

changes in tax laws and the resolution of tax contingencies resulting in additional tax liabilities;

product liability, product recalls or related regulatory actions;

our ability to protect intellectual property rights;

significant increases in the funding obligations related to our pension plans; and

other factors listed from time to time in our SEC filings, including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our other SEC filings.

The consolidated condensed financial statements are prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("U.S. GAAP"). Management's application of U.S. GAAP requires the pervasive use of estimates and assumptions in preparing the condensed consolidated financial statements. The company continues to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, inflationary and supply chain pressures, and the indirect macroeconomic impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has required greater use of estimates and assumptions in the preparation of our condensed consolidated financial statements. Although we have made our best estimates based upon current information, actual results could materially differ and may require future changes to such estimates and assumptions, including reserves, which may result in future expense.