    NWL   US6512291062

NEWELL BRANDS INC.

(NWL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-05 pm EDT
8.650 USD   -1.48%
04:38aNewell Brands : DB Presentation FINAL_Incl Non-GAAP
PU
06/01Graco® Launches Its Most Innovative Car Seat Yet - the New 4Ever® DLX Grad 5-in-1 Car Seat
PR
05/30Tentative Debt Limit Deal, Nvidia Boost Exchange-Traded Funds, Equity Futures Pre-Bell Tuesday
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Newell Brands : DB Presentation FINAL_Incl Non-GAAP

06/06/2023 | 04:38am EDT
dbACCESS

GLOBAL CONSUMER CONFERENCE JUNE 2023

Chris Peterson,

President & Chief Executive Officer

Mark Erceg,

Chief Financial Officer

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Some of the statements in this presentation and the accompanying remarks, particularly those anticipating future financial performance, business prospects, growth, operating strategies, future cost of goods (COGS) savings, the benefits and savings associated with Project Phoenix and the Network Optimization Project, future macroeconomic conditions and similar matters, are forward looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements generally can be identified by the use of words or phrases, including, but not limited to, "guidance," "outlook," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "project," "target," "plan," "expect," "setting up," "beginning to," "will," "should," "would," "could," "resume," "are confident that," "remain optimistic that," "seek to," or similar statements. We caution that forward-looking statements are not guarantees because there are inherent difficulties in predicting future results. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including impairment charges and accounting for income taxes. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

    • our ability to optimize costs and cash flow and mitigate the impact of retailer inventory rebalancing through discretionary and overhead spend management, advertising and promotion expense optimization, demand forecast and supply plan adjustments and actions to improve working capital;
    • our dependence on the strength of retail and consumer demand and commercial and industrial sectors of the economy in various countries around the world;
    • our ability to improve productivity, reduce complexity and streamline operations;
    • our ability to manage the actual or perceived effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including as a result of any additional variants of the virus or the efficacy and distribution of vaccines;
    • competition with other manufacturers and distributors of consumer products;
    • major retailers' strong bargaining power and consolidation of our customers;
    • supply chain and operational disruptions in the markets in which we operate, whether as a result of the actual or perceived effects of the COVID-19 pandemic or broader geopolitical and macroeconomic conditions, including the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine;
    • changes in the prices and availability of labor, transportation, raw materials and sourced products, including significant inflation, and our ability to offset cost increases through pricing and productivity in a timely manner;
    • the cost and outcomes of governmental investigations, inspections, lawsuits, legislative requests or other actions by third parties, the potential outcomes of which could exceed policy limits, to the extent insured;
    • our ability to develop innovative new products, to develop, maintain and strengthen end-user brands and to realize the benefits of increased advertising and promotion spend;
    • our ability to consistently maintain effective internal control over financial reporting;
    • the risks inherent to our foreign operations, including currency fluctuations, exchange controls and pricing restrictions;
    • future events that could adversely affect the value of our assets and/or stock price and require additional impairment charges;
    • unexpected costs or expenses associated with dispositions;
    • our ability to effectively execute our turnaround plan, including Project Ovid, Project Phoenix and the Network Optimization Project;
    • risks related to our substantial indebtedness, potential increases in interest rates or changes in our credit ratings;
    • a failure or breach of one of our key information technology systems, networks, processes or related controls or those of our service providers;
    • the impact of U.S. and foreign regulations on our operations, including the impact of tariffs and environmental remediation costs and legislation and regulatory actions related to data privacy and climate change;
    • the potential inability to attract, retain and motivate key employees;
    • changes in tax laws and the resolution of tax contingencies resulting in additional tax liabilities;
    • product liability, product recalls or related regulatory actions;
    • our ability to protect intellectual property rights;
    • significant increases in the funding obligations related to our pension plans; and
  • other factors listed from time to time in our SEC filings, including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our other SEC filings.

The consolidated condensed financial statements are prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("U.S. GAAP"). Management's application of U.S. GAAP requires the pervasive use of estimates and assumptions in preparing the condensed consolidated financial statements. The company continues to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, inflationary and supply chain pressures, and the indirect macroeconomic impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has required greater use of estimates and assumptions in the preparation of our condensed consolidated financial statements. Although we have made our best estimates based upon current information, actual results could materially differ and may require future changes to such estimates and assumptions, including reserves, which may result in future expense.

The information contained in this presentation is as of the date indicated. The company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or developments. This presentation and the accompanying remarks contain non-GAAP measures. An explanation of most directly comparable GAAP measures are contained in the Appendix.

© Newell Brands 2

KEY MESSAGES

  • Stronger operational foundation now in place
  • Executing a pivot in front-end strategy
    • Meaningful improvement in front-end capabilities: Consumer
      Understanding, Brand Management, Innovation, Go-to-Market
    • Resource distortion to largest value pools
    • Turning Newell's scale into a competitive advantage, enabling cost savings that provide fuel for reinvestment
    • Transitioning to a high-performance organization and moving with speed and agility
  • Significant runway for value creation by unlocking the power of our brands, scale and operational discipline to drive growth, margin expansion and cash flow generation

© Newell Brands 3

A HIGHLY EXPERIENCED EXECUTIVE TEAM

Chris Peterson

Mark Erceg

Kris Malkoski

Mike McDermott

Jim Pisani

President & CEO

Chief Financial Officer

Segment CEO,

Segment CEO, Home &

Segment CEO,

Learning & Development

Commercial Solutions

Outdoor & Recreation

Melanie Huet

Mike Hayes

Dennis Senovich

Mike Geller

Steve Parsons

Bradford Turner

President, Brand

Chief Customer

Chief Supply Chain

President, eCommerce

Chief Human

Chief Legal &

Management & Innovation

Officer

Officer

& Digital

Resources Officer

Administrative Officer

© Newell Brands 4

NEWELL AT A GLANCE

~$8.5B

sales*

25

brands

~90% of sales

>20%

of sales via eCommerce

10

countries

~90% of sales

~35%

international

sales

~28K

employees

Top 10 Brands

Top 10 International Markets

UK

Canada

France

Japan

Mexico

Brazil

Germany

Australia

Colombia

Italy

*$ net sales based on mid-point of 2023 outlook issued as of April 28, 2023

© Newell Brands 5

Disclaimer

Newell Brands Inc. published this content on 06 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2023 08:37:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
