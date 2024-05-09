Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) announced today the declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share. The dividend is payable June 14, 2024 to common stockholders of record at the close of business on May 31, 2024.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, Sharpie, Graco, Coleman, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Yankee Candle, Paper Mate, FoodSaver, Dymo, EXPO, Elmer’s, Oster, NUK, Spontex and Campingaz. Newell Brands is focused on delighting consumers by lighting up everyday moments.

