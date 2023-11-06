Newell Brands Inc. is a world leader in the design, manufacture and marketing of consumer durables. The net sales break down by product family as follows: -household goods and equipment (37%): home appliances and kitchenware (cooking utensils, cutlery, small kitchen appliances, etc.; brands Calphalon, Sunbeam, CrockPot, Oster and Mr. Coffee), food preservation systems (FoodSaver, Rubbermaid, Ball and Sistema), storage products and furniture (Ball). In addition, the group produces home fragrances (WoodWick, Yankee Candle and Chesapeake Bay Candle brands); - office supplies (31.2%): pens, markers, correctors, labeling products, etc. (including Dymo, Elmer's, EXPO, Mr. Sketch, PaperMate, Parker, Prismacolor, Sharpie, Waterman and X-Acto brands). The group also offers baby gears (Aprica, Baby Jogger, Graco, NUK and Tigex brands); - industrial and commercial products (17.9%): packaging, cleaning, waste collection, safety and hygiene products, handling equipment, catering equipment, etc. (Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, Quickie, Spontex, BRK and FirstAlert brands); - leisure and outdoor equipment and articles (13.9%): Campingaz, Coleman, Contigo, ExOfficio and Marmot brands. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (65%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (14.9%), Latin America (8.8%), Asia/Pacific (7.3%) and Canada (4%).