In May 2023, the company updated its capital allocation framework and dividend policy, aligning them with the new corporate strategy, which was rolled out in June 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Operating Segment Results

The Home & Commercial Solutions segment generated net sales of $1.1 billion compared with $1.2 billion in the prior year period, reflecting a core sales decline of 13.1 percent, the impact of unfavorable foreign exchange, as well as certain category exits. Core sales declined in all three businesses: Kitchen, Home Fragrance and Commercial. Reported operating loss was $21 million, or negative 2.0 percent of sales, compared with operating income of $74 million, or 6.0 percent of sales, in the prior year period. Normalized operating income was $23 million, or 2.2 percent of sales, versus $87 million, or 7.0 percent of sales, in the prior year period.

The Learning & Development segment generated net sales of $813 million compared with $865 million in the prior year period, reflecting a core sales decline of 5.7 percent and the impact of modestly unfavorable foreign exchange. Core sales growth in the Writing business was more than offset by a decline in the Baby business. Reported operating income was $188 million, or 23.1 percent of sales, compared with $245 million, or 28.3 percent of sales, in the prior year period. Normalized operating income was $199 million, or 24.5 percent of sales, compared with $248 million, or 28.7 percent of sales, in the prior year period.

The Outdoor & Recreation segment generated net sales of $333 million compared with $427 million in the prior year period, reflecting a core sales decline of 20.9 percent, as well as the impact of unfavorable foreign exchange. Reported operating income was $5 million, or 1.5 percent of sales, compared with $48 million, or 11.2 percent of sales, in the prior year period. Normalized operating income was $14 million, or 4.2 percent of sales, compared with $54 million, or 12.6 percent of sales, in the prior year period.

Restructuring and Savings Initiatives

In January 2023, the company announced a restructuring and savings initiative, Project Phoenix, that aims to strengthen the company by leveraging its scale to further reduce complexity, streamlining its operating model and driving operational efficiencies.

Project Phoenix is expected to be substantially implemented by the end of 2023. It incorporates a variety of initiatives designed to simplify the organizational structure, streamline the company's real estate, centralize its supply chain functions, which include manufacturing, distribution, transportation and customer service, transition to a unified One Newell go-to-market model in key international geographies, and otherwise reduce overhead costs. The company implemented the new operating model in the first quarter, consolidating its prior five operating segments into three operating segments: Home & Commercial Solutions, Learning & Development and Outdoor & Recreation.

The company's expectations for savings and charges in connection with Project Phoenix remain unchanged. The company expects to realize annualized pre-tax savings in the range of $220 million to $250 million when fully implemented, with $140 million to $160 million expected to be realized in 2023. Restructuring and related charges associated with these actions are estimated to be in the range of $100 million to $130 million and are expected to be substantially incurred by the end of 2023. Year-to-date through the second quarter 2023, the company incurred restructuring and related charges of $63 million and realized savings of $52 million related to Project Phoenix. The restructuring plan is expected to result in the elimination of approximately 13 percent of office positions. The company began reducing headcount in the first quarter 2023, with most of these actions still expected to be completed by the end of 2023, subject to local law and consultation requirements.

Following the successful completion of the first phase of Project Ovid, the multi-year initiative to transform the company's go-to-market capabilities in the U.S., in May 2023, the company announced the Network Optimization Project, which aims to simplify and streamline its North American distribution network. The Network