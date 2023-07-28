News Release
Newell Brands Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results
Net Sales Decline 13%; Core Sales Decline 12%
Diluted EPS $0.04; Normalized Diluted EPS $0.24
Operating Cash Flow Improves Significantly Versus Prior Year
Updates Outlook for Full Year 2023
ATLANTA, GA - July 28, 2023 - Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) today announced its second quarter 2023 financial results.
Chris Peterson, Newell Brands President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Since my appointment two months ago we have created and deployed a new corporate strategy based on a comprehensive company wide capability assessment. Building on the solid operational foundation we have already put in place, we are now focused on significantly strengthening the company's consumer-facing capabilities while prioritizing the top 10 countries and top 25 brands, which represent about 90% of sales. Consistent with the new strategy, we are investing in consumer and customer understanding, brand building, brand communication, innovation and retail execution as part of our One Newell approach to unlock the full power of our leading consumer brands, create and leverage scale and drive operational excellence. While we have lots of work to do, we are off to a great start, which is why I remain confident in our ability to accelerate the company's financial performance over the long term, while we continue to navigate through a challenging macro-economic backdrop in the near term."
Mark Erceg, Newell Brands Chief Financial Officer, said, "Restoring strong operating cash flow and improving the underlying structural economics of our business remains our primary financial focus this year. Against those two measures, we were very pleased with our second quarter results, with operating cash flow up over $500 million dollars versus last year and normalized operating margin ahead of expectations. As we look toward the balance of the year, we expect top and bottom-line pressure to persist as consumers continue to wrestle with elevated levels of core inflation and the resumption of student loan repayments. Despite these pressures, and because of the conviction we have behind our new strategy, we have chosen to invest more behind capability building and brand support during the second half of the year. While some of these investments will lower near term earnings, we remain confident in our operating cash flow guidance for the full year and, just as importantly, because of the meaningful interventions we are making across all facets of the business, we expect second half normalized operating margin to be up significantly versus both the first half of this year and the second half of last year."
Second Quarter 2023 Executive Summary
- Net sales were $2.2 billion, a decline of 13.0 percent compared with the prior year period.
- Core sales declined 11.9 percent compared with the prior year period.
- Reported operating margin was 5.4 percent compared with 12.9 percent in the prior year period.
- Normalized operating margin was 9.1 percent compared with 14.0 percent in the prior year period.
- Reported diluted earnings per share were $0.04 compared with $0.48 in the prior year period.
- Normalized diluted earnings per share were $0.24 compared with $0.56 per share in the prior year period.
- Year-to-dateoperating cash flow was $277 million compared with outflow of $450 million in the prior year period.
- In May 2023, the company updated its capital allocation framework and dividend policy, aligning them with the new corporate strategy, which was rolled out in June 2023.
- In May 2023, the company announced the Network Optimization Project, which aims to simplify and streamline its North American distribution network.
- The company updated its full year 2023 outlook for net sales and normalized earnings per share to $8.2 billion to $8.34 billion and $0.80 to $0.90, respectively. The company's outlook for operating cash flow remains unchanged.
Second Quarter 2023 Operating Results
Net sales were $2.2 billion, a 13.0 percent decline compared to the prior year period, largely reflecting a core sales decrease of 11.9 percent and the impact of unfavorable foreign exchange.
Reported gross margin was 28.5 percent compared with 33.0 percent in the prior year period, as the impact of fixed cost deleveraging, inflation and higher restructuring-related charges more than offset the benefits from pricing and FUEL productivity savings. Normalized gross margin was 29.9 percent compared with 33.1 percent in the prior year period.
Reported operating income was $120 million compared with $328 million in the prior year period. Reported operating margin was 5.4 percent compared with 12.9 percent in the prior year period, as the impact of lower net sales, lower gross margin, non-cash impairment charges and an increase in restructuring and related costs more than offset benefits from pricing, FUEL productivity savings and Project Phoenix savings. Normalized operating income was $201 million, or 9.1 percent of sales, compared with $355 million, or 14.0 percent of sales, in the prior year period.
Net interest expense was $76 million compared with $55 million in the prior year period.
Reported tax provision was $17 million compared with $53 million in the prior year period. The normalized tax provision was $16 million compared with $44 million in the prior year period.
The company reported net income of $18 million, or $0.04 diluted earnings per share, compared with $199 million, or $0.48 diluted earnings per share, in the prior year period.
Normalized net income was $101 million, or $0.24 normalized diluted earnings per share, compared with $232 million, or $0.56 normalized diluted earnings per share, in the prior year period.
An explanation of non-GAAP measures disclosed in this release and a reconciliation of these non-GAAP results to comparable GAAP measures, if available, are included in the tables attached to this release.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
Year-to-date operating cash flow was $277 million compared with outflow of $450 million in the prior year period, with the improvement primarily driven by working capital and a reduction in incentive compensation payments, which more than offset a decline in operating income and higher restructuring and related payments. Inventories declined nearly $700 million versus the prior year period and nearly $300 million versus the first quarter of 2023, as the company continued to make progress on inventory reduction.
At the end of the second quarter, Newell Brands had cash and cash equivalents of $317 million and net debt outstanding of $5.0 billion.
6655 Peachtree Dunwoody Road
NASDAQ: NWL
Atlanta, GA 30328
www.newellbrands.com
+1 (770) 418-7000
Second Quarter 2023 Operating Segment Results
The Home & Commercial Solutions segment generated net sales of $1.1 billion compared with $1.2 billion in the prior year period, reflecting a core sales decline of 13.1 percent, the impact of unfavorable foreign exchange, as well as certain category exits. Core sales declined in all three businesses: Kitchen, Home Fragrance and Commercial. Reported operating loss was $21 million, or negative 2.0 percent of sales, compared with operating income of $74 million, or 6.0 percent of sales, in the prior year period. Normalized operating income was $23 million, or 2.2 percent of sales, versus $87 million, or 7.0 percent of sales, in the prior year period.
The Learning & Development segment generated net sales of $813 million compared with $865 million in the prior year period, reflecting a core sales decline of 5.7 percent and the impact of modestly unfavorable foreign exchange. Core sales growth in the Writing business was more than offset by a decline in the Baby business. Reported operating income was $188 million, or 23.1 percent of sales, compared with $245 million, or 28.3 percent of sales, in the prior year period. Normalized operating income was $199 million, or 24.5 percent of sales, compared with $248 million, or 28.7 percent of sales, in the prior year period.
The Outdoor & Recreation segment generated net sales of $333 million compared with $427 million in the prior year period, reflecting a core sales decline of 20.9 percent, as well as the impact of unfavorable foreign exchange. Reported operating income was $5 million, or 1.5 percent of sales, compared with $48 million, or 11.2 percent of sales, in the prior year period. Normalized operating income was $14 million, or 4.2 percent of sales, compared with $54 million, or 12.6 percent of sales, in the prior year period.
Restructuring and Savings Initiatives
In January 2023, the company announced a restructuring and savings initiative, Project Phoenix, that aims to strengthen the company by leveraging its scale to further reduce complexity, streamlining its operating model and driving operational efficiencies.
Project Phoenix is expected to be substantially implemented by the end of 2023. It incorporates a variety of initiatives designed to simplify the organizational structure, streamline the company's real estate, centralize its supply chain functions, which include manufacturing, distribution, transportation and customer service, transition to a unified One Newell go-to-market model in key international geographies, and otherwise reduce overhead costs. The company implemented the new operating model in the first quarter, consolidating its prior five operating segments into three operating segments: Home & Commercial Solutions, Learning & Development and Outdoor & Recreation.
The company's expectations for savings and charges in connection with Project Phoenix remain unchanged. The company expects to realize annualized pre-tax savings in the range of $220 million to $250 million when fully implemented, with $140 million to $160 million expected to be realized in 2023. Restructuring and related charges associated with these actions are estimated to be in the range of $100 million to $130 million and are expected to be substantially incurred by the end of 2023. Year-to-date through the second quarter 2023, the company incurred restructuring and related charges of $63 million and realized savings of $52 million related to Project Phoenix. The restructuring plan is expected to result in the elimination of approximately 13 percent of office positions. The company began reducing headcount in the first quarter 2023, with most of these actions still expected to be completed by the end of 2023, subject to local law and consultation requirements.
Following the successful completion of the first phase of Project Ovid, the multi-year initiative to transform the company's go-to-market capabilities in the U.S., in May 2023, the company announced the Network Optimization Project, which aims to simplify and streamline its North American distribution network. The Network
Optimization Project incorporates a variety of initiatives, including a reduction in the overall number of distribution centers, an optimization of distribution by location, and completion of select automation investments intended to further streamline the company's cost structure and to maximize operating performance. The company commenced this initiative during the second quarter 2023 and expects it to be substantially implemented by the end of 2024. The company expects to realize annual pre-tax savings of $25 million to $35 million when fully implemented. Restructuring and related charges associated with the Network Optimization Project are estimated to be in the range of approximately $37 million to $49 million and are expected to be substantially incurred by the end of 2024. The Company also expects to incur $30 million to $40 million in capital expenditures in connection with this project. During the second quarter 2023, the company incurred restructuring and related charges of $9 million related to the Network Optimization Project.
Outlook for Third Quarter and Full Year 2023
The company initiated its outlook for third quarter 2023 and updated its full year 2023 outlook.
Q3 2023 Outlook
Updated Full Year 2023 Outlook
Net Sales
$2.11 to $2.16 billion
$8.2 to $8.34 billion
Core Sales
7% to 5% decline
12% to 10% decline
Normalized Operating Margin
8.5% to 9.4%
7.8% to 8.2%
Normalized EPS
$0.20 to $0.24
$0.80 to $0.90
For full year 2023, the company continues to expect to deliver operating cash flow in the range of $700 million to $900 million, including approximately $95 million to $120 million in cash payments associated with Project Phoenix.
The company has presented forward-looking statements regarding core sales, normalized operating margin and normalized earnings per share. These non-GAAP financial measures are derived by excluding certain amounts, expenses or income, from the corresponding financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The determination of the amounts that are excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures is a matter of management judgement and depends upon, among other factors, the nature of the underlying expense or income amounts recognized in a given period in reliance on the exception provided by item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K. We are unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking normalized operating margin or normalized earnings per share to their most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures because such information is not available, and management cannot reliably predict all of the necessary components of such GAAP measures without unreasonable effort or expense. In addition, we believe such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or misleading to investors. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the company's future financial results. These non- GAAP financial measures are preliminary estimates and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, among others, changes in connection with quarter-end and year-end adjustments. Any variation between the company's actual results and preliminary financial data set forth above may be material.
Conference Call
Newell Brands' second quarter 2023 earnings conference call will be held today, July 28, at 11:00 a.m. ET. A link to the webcast is provided under Events & Presentations in the Investors section of the company's website at www.newellbrands.com. A webcast replay will be made available in the Quarterly Earnings section of the company's website.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This release and the accompanying remarks contain non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G promulgated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and includes a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.
The company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures that are included in this press release and the additional financial information both to explain its results to stockholders and the investment community and in the internal evaluation and management of its businesses. The company's management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures and the information they provide are useful to investors since these measures (a) permit investors to view the company's performance and liquidity using the same tools that management uses to evaluate the company's past performance, reportable segments, prospects for future performance and liquidity, and (b) determine certain elements of management incentive compensation.
The company's management believes that core sales provides a more complete understanding of underlying sales trends by providing sales on a consistent basis as it excludes the impacts of acquisitions, divestitures, retail store openings and closings, certain market and category exits, and changes in foreign exchange from year-over-year comparisons. The effect of changes in foreign exchange on reported sales is calculated by applying the prior year average monthly exchange rates to the current year local currency sales amounts (excluding acquisitions and divestitures), with the difference between the current year reported sales and constant currency sales presented as the foreign exchange impact increase or decrease in core sales. The company's management believes that "normalized" gross margin, "normalized" operating income, "normalized" operating margin, "normalized EBITDA", "normalized" net income, "normalized" diluted earnings per share, "normalized" interest and "normalized" income tax benefit or expense, which exclude restructuring and restructuring-related expenses and one-time and other events such as costs related to the extinguishment of debt, certain tax benefits and charges, impairment charges, pension settlement charges, divestiture costs, integration and financing of acquired businesses, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, inflationary adjustments, fire related loss, net of insurance recoveries and certain other items, are useful because they provide investors with a meaningful perspective on the current underlying performance of the company's core ongoing operations and liquidity. "Normalized EBITDA" is an ongoing liquidity measure (that excludes non-cash items) and is calculated as normalized earnings before interest, tax depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation expense.
The company determines the tax effect of the items excluded from normalized diluted earnings per share by applying the estimated effective rate for the applicable jurisdiction in which the pre-tax items were incurred, and for which realization of the resulting tax benefit, if any, is expected. In certain situations in which an item excluded from normalized results impacts income tax expense, the company utilizes a "with" and "without" approach to determine normalized income tax benefit or expense.
The company defines "net debt" as short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt less cash and cash equivalents. "Free cash flow" is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. "Free cash flow productivity" is defined as the ratio of free cash flow to normalized net income. We are unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking free cash flow productivity to its most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measure because such information is not available, and management cannot reliably predict all of the necessary components of such GAAP measure without unreasonable effort or expense.
While the company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating the company's performance and liquidity, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a
substitute for or superior to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similar measures presented by other companies.
