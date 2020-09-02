Log in
Newell Brands : to Webcast Presentation at Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference

09/02/2020 | 08:09am EDT

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) announced today that President and Chief Executive Officer, Ravi Saligram, and Chief Financial Officer and President, Business Operations, Chris Peterson, will present at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference at 4:00 P.M. ET on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.

The virtual presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed by selecting Events & Presentations from the Investors tab of the Newell Brands website at www.newellbrands.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay following the live event.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Paper Mate®, Sharpie®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Parker®, Elmer’s®, Coleman®, Marmot®, Oster®, Sunbeam®, FoodSaver®, Mr. Coffee®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Graco®, Baby Jogger®, NUK®, Calphalon®, Rubbermaid®, Contigo®, First Alert®, Mapa®, Spontex® and Yankee Candle®. For hundreds of millions of consumers, Newell Brands makes life better every day, where they live, learn, work and play.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company’s website, www.newellbrands.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 8 990 M - -
Net income 2020 -1 408 M - -
Net Debt 2020 5 197 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -4,74x
Yield 2020 5,86%
Capitalization 6 674 M 6 674 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,32x
EV / Sales 2021 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 30 000
Free-Float -
Chart NEWELL BRANDS INC.
Duration : Period :
Newell Brands Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEWELL BRANDS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 17,30 $
Last Close Price 15,73 $
Spread / Highest target 27,1%
Spread / Average Target 9,98%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ravichandra K. Saligram President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick D. Campbell Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Christopher H. Peterson CFO, CAO & Executive Vice President
Steven J. Strobel Independent Director
James R. Craigie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEWELL BRANDS INC.-18.16%6 674
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.23.09%73 132
ZHEJIANG SUPOR CO., LTD.7.49%9 882
HAIER ELECTRONICS GROUP CO., LTD.11.70%9 833
GROUPE SEB S.A.10.05%8 736
HUSQVARNA AB26.13%6 245
