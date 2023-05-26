Advanced search
NEWELL BRANDS INC.

(NWL)
Newell Brands to Webcast Presentation at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference

05/26/2023 | 07:31am EDT
Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) announced today that President and Chief Executive Officer, Chris Peterson, and Chief Financial Officer, Mark Erceg, will present at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference in Paris at 2:30 a.m. ET (8:30 a.m. CEST) on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

The presentation will be webcast and may be accessed by selecting Events & Presentations from the Investors tab of the Newell Brands website at www.newellbrands.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay following the live event.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, Sharpie, Graco, Coleman, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Yankee Candle, Paper Mate, FoodSaver, Dymo, EXPO, Elmer’s, Oster, NUK, Spontex and Campingaz. Newell Brands' beloved, planet friendly brands enhance and brighten consumers lives at home and outside by creating moments of joy, building confidence and providing peace of mind.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company’s website, www.newellbrands.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on NEWELL BRANDS INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 8 506 M - -
Net income 2023 268 M - -
Net Debt 2023 4 931 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 13,0x
Yield 2023 5,20%
Capitalization 3 504 M 3 504 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,99x
EV / Sales 2024 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 28 000
Free-Float 93,6%
Technical analysis trends NEWELL BRANDS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 8,46 $
Average target price 14,17 $
Spread / Average Target 67,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher H. Peterson President
Mark J. Erceg Chief Financial Officer
Daily Gist VP-Research & Development, Writing Business
Dan Gustafson Chief Information Officer
Bradford R. Turner Secretary, Chief Legal & Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEWELL BRANDS INC.-33.41%3 504
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.4.27%52 483
HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD.-8.91%27 917
THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION0.43%7 196
ZHEJIANG SUPOR CO., LTD.6.79%5 997
REYNOLDS CONSUMER PRODUCTS INC.-9.61%5 691
