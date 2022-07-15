Log in
    NWL   US6512291062

NEWELL BRANDS INC.

(NWL)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-14 pm EDT
18.91 USD   -1.36%
Newell Brands to Webcast Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Results

07/15/2022 | 07:31am EDT
Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) today announced its second quarter 2022 earnings results will be released Friday, July 29, 2022 prior to market open and will be followed by a live webcast at 11:30 A.M. ET. To listen to the webcast, please select Events & Presentations from the Investors tab of the Newell Brands website at www.newellbrands.com. The live webcast will be recorded and made available for replay.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, FoodSaver, Calphalon, Sistema, Sharpie, Paper Mate, Dymo, EXPO, Elmer’s, Yankee Candle, Graco, NUK, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Spontex, Coleman, Campingaz, Contigo, Oster, Sunbeam and Mr. Coffee. Newell Brands' beloved, planet friendly brands enhance and brighten consumers lives at home and outside by creating moments of joy, building confidence and providing peace of mind.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company’s website, www.newellbrands.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 10 149 M - -
Net income 2022 791 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 393 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,85x
Yield 2022 4,87%
Capitalization 7 819 M 7 819 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,20x
EV / Sales 2023 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 32 000
Free-Float 93,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 18,91 $
Average target price 27,33 $
Spread / Average Target 44,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ravichandra K. Saligram Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher H. Peterson President & Chief Financial Officer
Patrick D. Campbell Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Daily Gist Vice President-Research & Development
Dan Gustafson Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEWELL BRANDS INC.-13.42%7 819
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.-23.86%57 141
HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD.-14.85%32 840
THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION-36.91%6 752
ZHEJIANG SUPOR CO., LTD.-15.65%6 275
REYNOLDS CONSUMER PRODUCTS INC.-10.73%5 882