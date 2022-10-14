Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Newell Brands Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NWL   US6512291062

NEWELL BRANDS INC.

(NWL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-13 pm EDT
14.64 USD   +2.81%
07:31aNewell Brands to Webcast Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Results
BU
10/13JPMorgan Lowers Newell Brands Price Target to $18 From $22, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
10/06Rubbermaid Upgrades Weeknight Dinners with New DuraLite™ Bakeware Tuesday Night Cooking Club
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Newell Brands to Webcast Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Results

10/14/2022 | 07:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) today announced its third quarter 2022 earnings results will be released Friday, October 28, 2022 prior to market open and will be followed by a live webcast at 11:00 A.M. ET. To listen to the webcast, please select Events & Presentations from the Investors tab of the Newell Brands website at www.newellbrands.com. The live webcast will be recorded and made available for replay.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, FoodSaver, Calphalon, Sistema, Sharpie, Paper Mate, Dymo, EXPO, Elmer’s, Yankee Candle, Graco, NUK, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Spontex, Coleman, Campingaz, Contigo, Oster, Sunbeam and Mr. Coffee. Newell Brands' beloved, planet friendly brands enhance and brighten consumers lives at home and outside by creating moments of joy, building confidence and providing peace of mind.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company’s website, www.newellbrands.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about NEWELL BRANDS INC.
07:31aNewell Brands to Webcast Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Results
BU
10/13JPMorgan Lowers Newell Brands Price Target to $18 From $22, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
10/06Rubbermaid Upgrades Weeknight Dinners with New DuraLite™ Bakeware Tuesday Night C..
PR
10/03Wells Fargo Trims Price Target on Newell Brands to $15 From $18, Keeps Equalweight Rati..
MT
09/28New Pantry and Storage Jars from the Makers of Ball® Home Canning Products Make Easy Pa..
PR
09/28New Pantry and Storage Jars from the Makers of Ball Home Canning Products Make Easy Pan..
CI
09/27Mr. Coffee® and AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys Want to Know How Fans Like Their Coffe..
PR
09/20Analysis-Overstretched U.S. companies feel pinch of higher borrowing costs
RE
09/19Newell Brands Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
09/19RBC Cuts Price Target on Newell Brands to $20 From $22, Maintains Sector Perform Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NEWELL BRANDS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 9 440 M - -
Net income 2022 685 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 605 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,91x
Yield 2022 6,30%
Capitalization 6 055 M 6 055 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,13x
EV / Sales 2023 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 32 000
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart NEWELL BRANDS INC.
Duration : Period :
Newell Brands Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEWELL BRANDS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 14,64 $
Average target price 20,70 $
Spread / Average Target 41,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ravichandra K. Saligram Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher H. Peterson President & Chief Financial Officer
Patrick D. Campbell Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Daily Gist Vice President-Research & Development
Dan Gustafson Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEWELL BRANDS INC.-32.97%6 055
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.-36.24%45 012
HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD.-19.07%29 471
THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION-31.98%7 212
REYNOLDS CONSUMER PRODUCTS INC.-10.48%5 899
ZHEJIANG SUPOR CO., LTD.-24.89%5 263