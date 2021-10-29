Log in
    NWL   US6512291062

NEWELL BRANDS INC.

(NWL)
  Report
Q3 2021 Supplemental Information

10/29/2021 | 11:12am EDT
Q3 2021

Supplemental

Information

Newell Brands Quarterly Earnings

1

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this presentation and its exhibits, particularly those anticipating future financial performance, business prospects, growth, operating strategies, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and similar matters, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements generally can be identified by the use of words or phrases, including, but not limited to, "guidance," "outlook," "assumption," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "project," "target," "plan," "expect," "setting up," "beginning to," "will," "should," "would," "could," "resume," "are confident that," "remain optimistic that," "seek to," or similar statements. We caution that forward-looking statements are not guarantees because there are inherent difficulties in predicting future results. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including the impairment charges and accounting for income taxes. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

  • our ability to manage the demand, supply and operational challenges with the actual or perceived effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including as a result of any additional variants of the virus or the efficacy and distribution of vaccines, as well as the impact of any vaccine mandates on our global businesses;
  • our dependence on the strength of retail, commercial and industrial sectors of the economy in various countries around the world;
  • competition with other manufacturers and distributors of consumer products;
  • major retailers' strong bargaining power and consolidation of our customers;
  • changes in the prices and availability of labor, transportation, raw materials and sourced products, including significant inflation, and our ability to obtain them in a timely manner;
  • our ability to improve productivity, reduce complexity and streamline operations;
  • the cost and outcomes of governmental investigations, inspections, lawsuits, legislative requests or other actions by third parties, the potential outcomes of which could exceed policy limits, to the extent insured;
  • our ability to develop innovative new products, to develop, maintain and strengthen end-user brands and to realize the benefits of increased advertising and promotion spend;
  • our ability to consistently maintain effective internal control over financial reporting;
  • risks related to our substantial indebtedness, potential increases in interest rates or changes in our credit ratings;
  • future events that could adversely affect the value of our assets and/or stock price and require additional impairment charges;
  • unexpected costs or expenses associated with divestitures;
  • our ability to effectively execute our turnaround plan;
  • the risks inherent to our foreign operations, including currency fluctuations, exchange controls and pricing restrictions;
  • a failure or breach of one of our key information technology systems, networks, processes or related controls or those of our service providers;
  • the impact of U.S. and foreign regulations on our operations, including the impact of tariffs and environmental remediation costs;
  • the potential inability to attract, retain and motivate key employees;
  • changes in tax laws and the resolution of tax contingencies resulting in additional tax liabilities;
  • product liability, product recalls or related regulatory actions;
  • our ability to protect intellectual property rights;
  • significant increases in funding obligations related to our pension plans; and
  • other factors listed from time to time in our filings with the SEC, including, but not limited to, our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our other SEC filings.

The consolidated condensed financial statements are prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("U.S. GAAP"). Management's application of U.S. GAAP requires the pervasive use of estimates and assumptions in preparing the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements. As discussed above, the world is currently experiencing the global COVID-19 pandemic which has required greater use of estimates and assumptions in the preparation of our condensed consolidated financial statements. Although we have made our best estimates based upon current information, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business may result in future changes to management's estimates and assumptions, especially if the severity worsens or duration lengthens. Actual results may differ materially from the estimates and assumptions developed by management. If so, the company may be subject to future incremental impairment charges as well as changes to recorded reserves and valuations.

The information contained in this presentation and the tables is as of the date indicated. The company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or developments.

This presentation and the accompanying remarks contain non-GAAP measures. An explanation of most directly comparable GAAP measures and if available, reconciliations to U.S. GAAP are contained in the Appendix.

© New ll Brands

2

Q3 2021 Takeaways

Core sales increased for the fifth straight quarter, as the company lapped a difficult quarterly comparison, which reflected elevated demand across many categories

Domestic consumption remained healthy versus year-ago period and exceeded 2019 levels for each business unit

Operating margin was under pressure, as a significant headwind from inflation and an increase in advertising and promotion expense more than offset benefits from lower overhead costs, FUEL productivity savings, business mix and pricing

Strong operational execution and financial discipline resulted in better than anticipated operating profit and EPS results in a challenging environment

Continued to drive improvement in the cash conversion cycle and leverage ratio versus the year- ago period

Initiating outlook for Q4 and improving full year 2021 outlook

© Newell Brands

3

Q3 & YTD 2021 P&L Highlights

Q3 2021

$2.8B 11.4%

$0.54

$7.8B

NET SALES

NORMALIZED

NORMALIZED

NET SALES

OPERATING

DILUTED EARNINGS

MARGIN

PER SHARE

+3.2%

-350 bps YoY

-36% YoY

+15.2%

Core Sales

Core Sales

YTD 2021

11.4%

$1.40

NORMALIZED

NORMALIZED

OPERATING

DILUTED EARNINGS

MARGIN

PER SHARE

+50 bps YoY

+14% YoY

© Newell Brands

4

YTD 2021 Balance Sheet & Cash Flow Highlights

DOWN

~$450M

$490M

3.1x

~10 DAYS

YTD OPERATING

CASH CONVERSION

DEBT PAYDOWN

CASH FLOW

LEVERAGE RATIO

CYCLE

Leverage ratio is defined as the ratio of net debt to normalized EBITDA from continuing operations. An explanation of how the leverage ratio is calculated and a related reconciliation, as well as a reconciliation of reported results to normalized results, are in the Appendix.

© Newell Brands

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Newell Brands Inc. published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 15:11:22 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
