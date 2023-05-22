Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Newell Brands Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NWL   US6512291062

NEWELL BRANDS INC.

(NWL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sharpie® Partners with Street Artist Kelsey Montague to Inspire Consumers to Make the World Their Canvas Through the Brand's Latest Campaign

05/22/2023 | 08:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The renowned muralist is showing the world how to make their mark with Sharpie® products through the brand's World Is Your Canvas campaign.

ATLANTA, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the iconic writing brand part of the Newell Brands global portfolio, Sharpie®, launched the World Is Your Canvas campaign to showcase its full suite of products that have the ability to create something remarkable. The brand has partnered with muralist Kelsey Montague to display the various ways to bring the many canvases of the world to life.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9011056-sharpie-kelsey-montague-world-is-your-canvas-campaign/

"Sharpie is all about generating bold ideas to impact positive change in the world," said Gina Lazaro, Vice President, Brand Management, Writing at Newell Brands. "Through her murals across the country, Kelsey inspires others and encourages Sharpie fans to define their own canvas. The World Is Your Canvas campaign will showcase additional talent throughout the year and how they use Sharpie to bring their own canvases to life."

Known for her angel wing murals, Montague designed a Sharpie-inspired bedroom in a vacation rental property in Nashville, TN. She utilized the brand's permanent markers, including Fine Point, Ultra Fine Point, Chisel Tip and King Size, to decorate the walls with her own drawings and artwork, which was a first-of-its kind project for Montague. Strictly using these products, she revamped a once blank canvas to create a hand-drawn fireplace, TV frame and gallery wall, creating beautiful décor directly on the walls. She also used Sharpie throughout the house to create a stained-glass window and wall of cowboy boots. In this case, Montague's canvas was a house that she made a home, bringing her vision to life with help from Sharpie.

"To me, the World Is Your Canvas campaign is rooted in the idea that you can do anything and create something that is one-of-a-kind," said Montague. "That's where Sharpie and I align. We're committed to supporting others in their creative endeavors. I've personally been a fan of the brand for years and trust all of the products wholeheartedly, making working so closely with the team a really great experience for me."

To continue showcasing the capabilities of Sharpie, additional creators will share how the products can be used across various canvases, categories and creations throughout the year. Consumers can showcase their own masterpieces by using the hashtag #WorldIsYourCanvas on social for a chance to be featured on Sharpie's Instagram or win product.

Through the World Is Your Canvas campaign, Sharpie is featuring three of its most-beloved writing utensils:

Sharpie S-Gel Pens  

  • Featuring no smear, no bleed technology with best-in-class ink to deliver exceptionally smooth writing experiences

Sharpie S-Note 

  • Boasting a 2-in-1 chisel tip to work as a marker and highlighter for note-taking needs

Sharpie Core Permanent Markers 

  • Inspiring users to be bold and vivid, these original permanent markers transform the ordinary to emphasize expression

Sharpie products can be purchased at your local office superstores, retail stores, drug stores and through several online retailer sites including Amazon, Target, Walmart, Office Depot and Staples

About Sharpie®

In 1964, the iconic Sharpie Fine Point black marker became the first pen-style permanent marker, and today Sharpie offers a wide selection of permanent markers, pens, highlighters, and more for the classroom, the office, and at home. Designed for precision and performance, Sharpie marking and writing instruments are offered in a variety of specialty and art styles. Sharpie is part of the Newell Brands global portfolio of leading brands. For more information, visit www.Sharpie.com.  

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, Sharpie, Graco, Coleman, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Yankee Candle, Paper Mate, FoodSaver, Dymo, EXPO, Elmer's, Oster, NUK, Spontex and Campingaz. Newell Brands' beloved, planet friendly brands enhance and brighten consumers lives at home and outside by creating moments of joy, building confidence and providing peace of mind.  

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company's website, www.newellbrands.com.

Sharpie® is launching the World Is Your Canvas campaign to showcase its full suite of products that have the ability to create something remarkable.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sharpie-partners-with-street-artist-kelsey-montague-to-inspire-consumers-to-make-the-world-their-canvas-through-the-brands-latest-campaign-301827943.html

SOURCE Newell Brands


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about NEWELL BRANDS INC.
08:02aSharpie® Partners with Street Artist Kelsey Montague to Inspire Consumers to Make the W..
PR
05/19Newell Brands Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articles of ..
AQ
05/18REUTERS EVENTS-U.S. West Coast ports regain lost volume as competitive pressure mounts
RE
05/16News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05/16Consumer Cos Down After Home Depot Warning, Sales Data -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05/16Newell Brands Declares Quarterly Dividend, Payable on June 15, 2023
CI
05/16Morgan Stanley Adjusts Newell Brands Price Target to $11 From $14.50, Maintains Equal W..
MT
05/16Raymond James Adjusts Newell Brands Price Target to $15 From $17, Maintains Strong Buy ..
MT
05/16Wells Fargo Cuts Newell Brands' Price Target to $10 From $13, Maintains Equal Weight Ra..
MT
05/16DYMO® Reveals Over Half of Small Businesses Mislabel Documents At Least Occasionally an..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NEWELL BRANDS INC.
More recommendations
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer