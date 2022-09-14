The Calphalon® Brand Introduces Its Next Generation of Nonstick Cookware That is Really Flipping Good

New MineralShield™ and AquaShield™ nonstick technologies create a seamless cooking experience

ATLANTA, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Calphalon® brand, a leader in premium cookware and part of the Newell Brands global portfolio of brands, is reimagining nonstick with new MineralShield™ and AquaShield™ nonstick technologies, designed to elevate the cooking experience, provide exceptional performance and deliver endless possibilities. These new nonstick technologies allow consumers to feel confident about cooking, flipping and serving even the most delicate and sticky foods with ease.

"The Calphalon brand is dedicated to providing precision and quality, and it is our top priority to make sure our consumers have the best possible cooking experience," said Kris Malkoski, Business Unit CEO, Writing and Food at Newell Brands. "When your eggs, chicken or shrimp stick to the bottom of the pan, it not only ruins the meal, but it also ruins the moment. This next generation of Calphalon nonstick cookware delivers remarkable food release over and over, performing better and longer than previous collections."

MineralShield nonstick technology, now available across the Calphalon Premier™ collection, is made from some of the Earth's hardest minerals and is five times more durable than before (vs. the previous generation of Calphalon Classic™ Nonstick). The new MineralShield nonstick technology is also metal-utensil-safe with long-lasting, 3-layer nonstick interior and is compatible with most stovetops including gas, electric and glass. AquaShield nonstick technology, now available across the Calphalon Classic and Select by Calphalon® collections, is made with water-based nonstick that keeps pans performing like new 40% longer (vs. previous generations of Calphalon Classic and Select by Calphalon Nonstick). Both nonstick technologies are oven-safe (Premier and Classic up to 450°F and Select by Calphalon up to 400°F) so you can easily go from stovetop to oven and are dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup.

To show how Really Flipping Good the new generation of nonstick is, the Calphalon brand has developed the top steps to follow to achieve the perfect flip, every time. Because the Calphalon brand knows there is nothing more satisfying than the motion of flipping your sizzling pan sans spatula.

To master the perfect flip, first you need the right tools. With MineralShield and AquaShield nonstick technology in hand, the perfect flip can be boiled down to four simple steps:

Start the heat: Place your Calphalon nonstick pan over medium heat for 1-2 minutes before starting to cook – food flips best when a pan is properly preheated. Build the momentum: Once your food has cooked on the first side, lift the pan from the stove and use your wrist to move the pan in a circular motion to build momentum. The push: Hold the pan at a slightly downward angle with your elbow tucked in and push your arm forward so the food starts to move toward the far end of the pan. The flip: With a quick flick of the wrist in a circular motion, smoothly launch the food into the air and then pull the pan back to prepare for a smooth, gentle landing.

The upgraded nonstick technology is available across Calphalon Premier, Calphalon Classic and Select by Calphalon Cookware collections, including single fry pans, specialty cookware items and various set sizes. The Calphalon Premier Hard-Anodized 11-Piece Cookware Set with MineralShield Nonstick Technology retails for $479.99, the Calphalon Classic Hard-Anodized 10-Piece Cookware Set with AquaShield Nonstick Technology for $239.99, and the Select by Calphalon Hard Anodized 10-Piece Cookware Set with AquaShield Nonstick Technology for $227.99. Products are available online at Calphalon.com and various retailers including Bed Bath & Beyond, Amazon, Williams Sonoma, Target, Macy's and Kohls.

For more information and to find out more about the new nonstick technology, visit Calphalon.com.

About Calphalon

The Calphalon® brand is a leading manufacturer of professional quality cookware, cutlery, and bakeware, for the home chef. Based in Atlanta, GA, the Calphalon brand is a part of Newell Brands' global portfolio.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, FoodSaver, Calphalon, Sistema, Sharpie, Paper Mate, Dymo, EXPO, Elmer's, Yankee Candle, Graco, NUK, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Spontex, Coleman, Campingaz, Oster, Sunbeam and Mr. Coffee. Newell Brands' beloved, planet friendly brands enhance and brighten consumers lives at home and outside by creating moments of joy, building confidence and providing peace of mind.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company's website, https://www.newellbrands.com/.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-calphalon-brand-introduces-its-next-generation-of-nonstick-cookware-that-is-really-flipping-good-301623741.html

SOURCE Newell Brands