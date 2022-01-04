Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Newfield Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NWF   AU000000NWF9

NEWFIELD RESOURCES LIMITED

(NWF)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Newfield Resources : Application for quotation of securities - NWF

01/04/2022 | 02:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

NEWFIELD RESOURCES LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday January 04, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

Other

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

NWF

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

72,211,351

04/01/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

NEWFIELD RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

153219848

1.3

ASX issuer code

NWF

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

4/1/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are: Other

For personal use only

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

2.3c Have these +securities been offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS? No

2.3d Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are applying to have these +securities quoted on ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Please refer to the announcement dated 24 December 2021 ('Debt Retirement and Capital Raising'), as amended, and Appendix 3B lodged the same date.

2.4 Any on-sale of the +securities to be quoted within 12 months of their date of issue will comply with the secondary sale provisions in sections 707(3) and 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act by virtue of:

The publication of a cleansing notice under section 708A(5), 708AA(2)(f), 1012DA(5) or 1012DAA(2)(f)

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an

Appendix 3B

only

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class

ASX +security code and description

NWF : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

4/1/2022

use

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the

existing issued +securities in that class? Yes

Issue details

For personal

Number of +securities to be quoted

72,211,351

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

The shares are issued at a deemed issue price of $0.35 each as full and final satisfaction of the Company's obligation to repay and retire approximately $25.3 million in unquoted corporate bonds.

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.350000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Please refer to the announcement dated 24 December 2021 ('Debt Retirement and Capital Raising'), as amended, for further details.

The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities

To fund the retirement of debt

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 4 - Issued capital following quotation

For personal use only

Following the quotation of the +securities the subject of this application, the issued capital of the entity will comprise:

(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)

4.1 Quoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities quoted on ASX following the +quotation of the +securities subject of this application)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

NWF : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

724,867,700

4.2 Unquoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

NWFAP : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

4,250,000

NWFAQ : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

1,500,948

NWFAS : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

450,000

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Newfield Resources Limited published this content on 04 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2022 07:38:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NEWFIELD RESOURCES LIMITED
02:49aNEWFIELD RESOURCES : Notification regarding unquoted securities - NWF
PU
02:39aNEWFIELD RESOURCES : Application for quotation of securities - NWF
PU
2021NEWFIELD RESOURCES : Debt Retirement and Capital Raising - correction
PU
2021Newfield Resources to Raise $9 Million Worth of Capital
MT
2021NEWFIELD RESOURCES : Proposed issue of securities - NWF
PU
2021NEWFIELD RESOURCES : Exploration Update - Peyima Kimberlite
PU
2021Newfield Resources Limited Announces Exploration Update on Peyima Kimberlite
CI
2021Newfield Resources Limited Announces Operational Update in Relation to Its Tongo Diamon..
CI
2021NEWFIELD RESOURCES : Notification regarding unquoted securities - NWF
PU
2021Newfield Resources Limited Announces Resignation of Peter Evans as Non-Executive Direct..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -11,4 M -8,21 M -8,21 M
Net Debt 2021 33,0 M 23,8 M 23,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 -17,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 307 M 221 M 221 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 25,4%
Chart NEWFIELD RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Newfield Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael Lynn Executive Director
Nicholas Karl Smithson Executive Director
Christopher Richard Burton Non-Executive Director
Jack Dylan Spencer-Cotton Non-Executive Director
Joan Dabon Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEWFIELD RESOURCES LIMITED0.00%221
NEWMONT CORPORATION-1.68%48 725
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION0.00%33 540
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-1.44%23 306
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.0.00%19 170
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED0.00%14 364