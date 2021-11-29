Log in
    NWF   AU000000NWF9

NEWFIELD RESOURCES LIMITED

(NWF)
Newfield Resources : Notification regarding unquoted securities - NWF

11/29/2021 | 04:20am EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

NEWFIELD RESOURCES LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Monday November 29, 2021

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

New class - code

Performance Rights

450,000

29/11/2021

to be confirmed

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

NEWFIELD RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

153219848

1.3

ASX issuer code

NWF

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

29/11/2021

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")

Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class - code to be confirmed

Performance Rights

+Security type

ISIN code

Other

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

29/11/2021

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date? Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

450,000

Jack Spencer-Cotton

Jack Spencer-Cotton

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being issued.

https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02442335-6A1058751?access_token=8 3ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

https://newfieldresources.com.au/nf/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/Newfield-Resources-Draft-Performance-Rights-Plan.pdf

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

None.

Issue details

Number of +securities

450,000

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Newfield Resources Limited published this content on 29 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2021 09:19:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
