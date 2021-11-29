Newfield Resources : Notification regarding unquoted securities - NWF

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Entity name
NEWFIELD RESOURCES LIMITED
Date of this announcement
Monday November 29, 2021
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
New class - code
Performance Rights
450,000
29/11/2021
to be confirmed
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ACN
153219848
1.3
ASX issuer code
NWF
29/11/2021
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")
Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
ASX +security code
+Security description
New class - code to be confirmed
+Security type
ISIN code
Other
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date? Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes
Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.
Name of KMP
Name of registered holder
Number of +securities
Jack Spencer-Cotton
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being issued.
https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02442335-6A1058751?access_token=8 3ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms
https://newfieldresources.com.au/nf/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/Newfield-Resources-Draft-Performance-Rights-Plan.pdf
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
None.
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Issue details
Number of +securities
450,000
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
