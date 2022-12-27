Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NewHold Investment Corp. II
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NHIC   US6514501088

NEWHOLD INVESTMENT CORP. II

(NHIC)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:57 2022-12-27 pm EST
9.840 USD   +0.10%
05:22pNewhold Investment Corp. Ii : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:01pNewHold Investment Corp. II Announces That it will not Amend its Charter
BU
12/22Newhold Investment Corp. Ii : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NewHold Investment Corp. II Announces That it will not Amend its Charter

12/27/2022 | 05:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NewHold Investment Corp. II (“NHIC II” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NHIC, NHICU) announced today that while NHIC II shareholders approved the “Extension Amendment,” which would give the Company’s board of directors (the “Board”) the discretion to extend the date by which NHIC has to file a proxy with respect to a business combination from April 25, 2023 to June 25, 2023, and the “Termination Amendment,” which would give the Board the discretion to redeem all of its outstanding public shares and liquidate on December 28, 2022 in advance of the automatic termination date in the Company’s existing Certificate of Incorporation, the Board has decided not to effect either amendment.

On December 24, 2022, NHIC II’s sponsor entered into an Excise Tax Backstop Agreement (the “Backstop Agreement”). Pursuant to the Backstop Agreement, the backstop party (the “Backstop Party”) committed to fund up to $1.0 million of any excise tax liability (the “Backstop Commitment”) in the event that the Company is subject to the 1% excise tax on stock repurchases under Section 4501 of the Internal Revenue Code, as enacted by the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, in connection with the Company’s liquidation and dissolution if it is not able to complete a business combination.

At this time, considering its strong pipeline of deal opportunities and the existence of the Backstop Agreement, the Board has elected to continue to search for an initial business combination in accordance with the Company’s existing Certificate of Incorporation and Investment Management Trust Agreement.

For more information, please refer to the Current Report on Form 8-K filed by NHIC II with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 27, 2022.

About NewHold Investment Corp. II

NewHold Investment Corp. II is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus its search on target businesses in the industrial technology sector with an aggregate enterprise value of $700 million or greater. For more information please visit https://nhicspac.com. The information contained on, or accessible through, the Company’s website is not incorporated by reference into this press release, and you should not consider it a part of this press release.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about NEWHOLD INVESTMENT CORP. II
05:22pNewhold Investment Corp. Ii : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other E..
AQ
05:01pNewHold Investment Corp. II Announces That it will not Amend its Charter
BU
12/22Newhold Investment Corp. Ii : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financi..
AQ
11/30NewHold Investment Corp. II Files Proxy Statement to Obtain Stockholder Approval to Eit..
BU
11/10NEWHOLD INVESTMENT CORP. II MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIO..
AQ
11/10NewHold Investment Corp. II Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mon..
CI
08/12Newhold Investment Ii : Quarterly Report for Quarter Ending June 30, 2022 (Form 10-Q)
PU
08/12NewHold Investment Corp. II Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Mon..
CI
08/12NEWHOLD INVESTMENT CORP. II MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIO..
AQ
05/16NEWHOLD INVESTMENT CORP. II MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIO..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,50 M - -
Net cash 2021 1,97 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 239 M 239 M -
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,0%
Chart NEWHOLD INVESTMENT CORP. II
Duration : Period :
NewHold Investment Corp. II Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kevin M. Charlton Chief Executive Officer
Samy Hammad Chief Financial Officer
Thomas J. Sullivan Chairman
Charles Baynes-Reid Chief Operating Officer
Kathleen Harris Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEWHOLD INVESTMENT CORP. II1.34%239
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-18.48%55 955
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-8.15%22 666
HAL TRUST-15.22%11 394
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-23.49%11 379
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.174.84%10 593