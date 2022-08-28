Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shenzhen Stock Exchange
  5. Newland Digital Technology Co.,Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    000997   CNE0000014B1

NEWLAND DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.

(000997)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-25
13.55 CNY   -2.59%
05:41aPower crunch in China's Sichuan Province eases - state media
RE
08/27China reports 1,444 new coronavirus cases for Aug 27 vs 1,494 a day earlier
RE
08/04China July export growth seen cooling, imports likely to rise
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Power crunch in China's Sichuan Province eases - state media

08/28/2022 | 05:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING (Reuters) - A power crunch driven by drought in China's southwestern province of Sichuan, the country's biggest hydropower producer, has started to ease as temperatures fall, state media reported on Sunday.

Power for ordinary industrial and commercial users has been restored while that for large industrial users will be gradually restored, except for highly energy-intensive industries, state media reported, citing the State Grid Corp.

A long drought across the Yangtze basin has crimped electricity supply, prompting concerns that China could suffer another devastating power shortage.

But demand is easing as the letup in temperatures, which had exceeded 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in many areas, has tempered a surge in air conditioner use, state media said.

Sichuan generates 30% of China's hydroelectric power, usually delivering a massive power surplus to the rest of the country. But it is now receiving electricity from other provinces after weeks of minimal rainfall and extreme heat.

(Reporting by Jing Wang and Kevin Yao; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2022
All news about NEWLAND DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.
05:41aPower crunch in China's Sichuan Province eases - state media
RE
08/27China reports 1,444 new coronavirus cases for Aug 27 vs 1,494 a day earlier
RE
08/04China July export growth seen cooling, imports likely to rise
RE
07/08Shanghai reopens cinemas but COVID risks 'relatively high'
RE
07/06Newland Digital Technology Co.,Ltd. Announces Final Distribution Plan to Be Implemented..
CI
05/20Newland Digital Technology Co.,Ltd. Approves Cash Dividend for the Year 2021
CI
04/27Newland Digital Technology Co.,Ltd. Proposes Final Cash Dividend for 2021
CI
04/26Newland Digital Technology Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ende..
CI
04/14Newland Digital Technology Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended De..
CI
04/14China's GDP growth seen slowing to 5.0% in 2022 on COVID hit - Reuters poll
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 8 753 M 1 274 M 1 274 M
Net income 2022 701 M 102 M 102 M
Net cash 2022 790 M 115 M 115 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,9x
Yield 2022 1,84%
Capitalization 13 984 M 2 035 M 2 035 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,51x
EV / Sales 2023 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 6 615
Free-Float 64,4%
Chart NEWLAND DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Newland Digital Technology Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEWLAND DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 13,55 CNY
Average target price 22,33 CNY
Spread / Average Target 64,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jing Wang Chairman & General Manager
Zhi Ling Xu Chief Financial Officer & Deputy General Manager
Zheng Rong Lin Chairman-Supervisory Board
Xiao Hong Zhang Independent Director
Qiang Xu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEWLAND DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-25.22%2 035
INTUIT INC.-30.28%126 500
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-14.71%56 597
ADYEN N.V.-30.69%49 594
WORLDLINE-16.71%11 469
ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.-47.18%8 258