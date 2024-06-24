June 24, 2024 at 07:16 am EDT

(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on Monday's Small-Cap in Piazza Affari.

FTSE SMALL CAP - WINNERS

Bialetti Industrie advances 8.5 percent to EUR0.22 per share, rearing its head after two sessions among the bearish.

Newlat Food advances 6.0% to EUR11.70 per share, rebounding after two sessions closed with bullish candle.

FTSE SMALL CAP - LOSERS

B&C Speakers is giving up 6.0%, in position for the third session to close among the bearish.

Unidata, on the other hand, is giving up 4.5 percent to EUR3.64 per share.

