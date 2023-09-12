1H 2023 Results Presentation

12 September 2023

Disclaimer

This presentation might contain certain forward- looking statements that reflect the Company's management's current views with respect to future events and financial and operational performance of the Company and its subsidiaries.

These forward-looking statements are based on Newlat Food S.p.A.'s current expectations and projections about future events.

Any reference to past performance of Newlat Food shall not be taken as a representation or indication that such performance will continue in the future.

This presentation does not constitute an offer

to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy Newlat's securities, nor shall the document form the basis of or be relied on in connection with any contract or investment decision relating thereto,

or constitute a recommendation regarding the securities of Newlat Food.

Newlat's securities referred to in this document have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

The taste

of growing

About us

We are an Italian company whose core business is carried out in the agri-food sector.

As one of Italy's leading producers, we provide the market with indisputably high-quality products every day, thanks to our historical brands in the milk and dairy, pasta and baked goods sectors, as well as in the areas of nutraceuticals and children's goods.

We are leaders in the agri-food sector and one of Italy's leading producers of:

  • Milk and dairy products
  • Pasta and baked goods
  • Gluten-free,protein-free and high protein products
  • Baby food
  • Instant food
  • Home baking & baking aids

The group at a glance

  • 4 Core markets
  • More than 3,000 products
  • More than20,000 clients among the most important retailers
    in Europe
  • ca. 741 million revenue in 2022
  • More than 2,500 employees
  • Export to more than60 countries
  • 19 facilitiesacross Italy,

UK, Germany and France

  • 7 product categories

