This presentation might contain certain forward- looking statements that reflect the Company's management's current views with respect to future events and financial and operational performance of the Company and its subsidiaries.
These forward-looking statements are based on Newlat Food S.p.A.'s current expectations and projections about future events.
Any reference to past performance of Newlat Food shall not be taken as a representation or indication that such performance will continue in the future.
This presentation does not constitute an offer
to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy Newlat's securities, nor shall the document form the basis of or be relied on in connection with any contract or investment decision relating thereto,
or constitute a recommendation regarding the securities of Newlat Food.
Newlat's securities referred to in this document have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.
About us
We are an Italian company whose core business is carried out in the agri-food sector.
As one of Italy's leading producers, we provide the market with indisputably high-quality products every day, thanks to our historical brands in the milk and dairy, pasta and baked goods sectors, as well as in the areas of nutraceuticals and children's goods.
We are leaders in the agri-food sector and one of Italy's leading producers of:
Milk and dairy products
Pasta and baked goods
Gluten-free,protein-free and high protein products
Baby food
Instant food
Home baking & baking aids
The group at a glance
4 Core markets
More than 3,000 products
More than20,000 clients among the most important retailers
in Europe
ca. 741 million revenue in 2022
More than 2,500 employees
Export to more than60 countries
19 facilitiesacross Italy,
UK, Germany and France
7 product categories
Newlat Food S.p.A. published this content on 12 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2023 09:07:07 UTC.
Newlat Food SpA is an Italy-based agroindustrial company. The Company is active in the food industry operating through six segments: Pasta, Milk Products, Bakery Products, Dairy Products, Special Products and Other Products. Its product offering includes pasta, rusks, crostini, milk, yogurt, butter and processed cheese, mascarpone and ricotta, mozzarella and scamorza, gluten-free products, protein-free products and children's food. It owns a portfolio of brands and is active mainly in Italy and Germany.