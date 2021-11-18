Log in
    NWL   IT0005385213

NEWLAT FOOD S.P.A.

(NWL)
Newlat Food S p A : 9M Interim Report at 30 September 2021

11/18/2021 | 03:53pm EST
INTERIM REPORT

AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Newlat Food S.p.A. published this content on 18 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2021 20:52:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 584 M 664 M 664 M
Net income 2021 14,5 M 16,5 M 16,5 M
Net Debt 2021 69,4 M 78,8 M 78,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 274 M 311 M 312 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,59x
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 2 144
Free-Float 38,2%
Chart NEWLAT FOOD S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Newlat Food S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEWLAT FOOD S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 6,40 €
Average target price 10,20 €
Spread / Average Target 59,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Giuseppe Mastrolia Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stefano Cometto Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Angelo Mastrolia Executive Chairman
Valentina Montanari Independent Non-Executive Director
Eric Sandrin Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEWLAT FOOD S.P.A.16.15%310
NESTLÉ S.A.18.42%365 221
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.6.33%86 725
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-40.42%55 227
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY5.48%44 796
DANONE5.56%41 749