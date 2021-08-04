Newlat Food S p A : Acquires UK's Symington's

Head office: Via J. F. Kennedy, 16 - 42124 Reggio Emilia - Telephone: 0522.7901 Fax: 0522.7902666

PRESS RELEASE

NEWLAT FOOD ACQUIRES UK'S SYMINGTON'SS

Reggio Emilia, 4 August 2021 - Newlat Food S.p.A. ("Newlat Food" or the "CCompany") announces that on 4 August 2021 it signed a Share Purchase Agreement (the "Agreemment") with Speedboat Acquistionco Limited as seller (thee "Seller"), to purchase 100% of the ordinary shares and voting rights of the Symington's Group, coomposed of Symington's Limited ("Symington's"), Symington's (Holdings) Limited ("Symingtton's Holdings") and Symington's Australia PTY Limited ("Symington's Australia"), for a total consideration post-adjustments of £ 53 million (the "Consideration"), equal to € 62.13 million.

The transaction is not subject to any condition precedent. Newlat Food and the Seller plan to execute the purchase of the shares on 4 Auugust 2021 (the "Execution Date").

Founded in 1827, Symington'sis a UK-based brand and own-label meal annd snack manufacturer producing a range of instant noodles (Naked) - market leader in the "aauthentic" and "Asian inspiration" instant noodle segment -, soups and other ready meals under the brand Mug Shot, couscous and rice-based meals (Twistd), as well as croutons (Rochelle), bakiing kits (with ca. 75% market share in the private label market), condiments under the brand Chickken Tonightand pasta sauces with the brand Ragu. The products are sold mainly in the United Kingdom, U.S. and Australia. The company has 3 production plants and one distribution center located acrosss Northern England. In the last two years, the company generated recurring revenues of £105 million, equal to € 123 million.

The transaction is aimed at consolidating Newlat Food's presence in the UK market through harnessing Symington's UK-widee distribution platform and its strong relationships with key UK retailers, particularly for the disttribution and cross-selling of the Newlat Foood Pasta and Bakery products.

Further to the above, we highlight a number of synergies between Newlat Food and Symington's: