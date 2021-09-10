Newlat Food S p A : Approval of the Half-Year Financial Report

Head office: Via J. F. Kennedy, 16 - 42124 Reggio Emilia - Telephone: 0522.7901 Fax: 0522.790266 Share Capital € 43,935,050.00 fully paid-up - Economic and Administrative Index of Reggio Emilia (REA) no. 277595 - VAT and Tax ID 00183410653 Company subject to management and coordination by Newlat Group S.A. pursuant to articles 2497 et seq. of the Italian Civil Code. PRESS RELEASE THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVES THE HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT AS AT 30 JUNE 2021 Net income at € 7.2 million, with an increase of +4% vs. € 6.9 million reported at the end of June 2020 (adjusted figure excluding the profit arising from negative goodwill).

FCF equals to Euro 17.4 million, with 80.5% of EBITDA converted into cash

EBITDA: € 21.7 million, with an EBITDA margin of 8.8%, slightly below the 9.1% margin reported in the first half of 2020.

Consolidated revenues of Euro 245.5 million, down by 3.9% vs. the Euro 255.4 million reported in the first half of 2020 and up +0.7% (CAGR) compared to the pre-COVID based of the first half of 2019.

Consolidated Net Financial Position at 30 June 2021 equal to € 16.7 million vs. € 5.2 million at 31 December 2020 under the same consolidation scope. Reggio Emilia, 10 September 2021 - the Board of Directors of Newlat Food S.p.A. ("Newlat Food" or the "Company"), which met today under the chairmanship of Angelo Mastrolia, examined and approved the Half-Year Financial Report as at 30 June 2021. Introduction to the Half-Year Report Consolidated revenues are reported at € 245.5 million while EBITDA is reported at € 21.7 million. Consolidated EBITDA margin is equal to 8.8%, slightly below the same period of the previous year, with the same consolidation perimeter. Consolidated Net Income was equal to € 7.2 million, an increase of +4% compared to first half 2020 (proforma figure excluding non-recurring income arising from business combinations). For the purpose of better representation of the business, the comparative data as at 30 June 2020 include Centrale del Latte d'Italia S.p.A. in the scope of consolidation starting from 1 January 2020. The consolidated figures are reported at the end of this press release in the section "Financial Statements".

Main data included in the Management Report The revenues of the Group in the first half of 2021 were equal to € 245.5 million, a decrease of 3.9% compared to the first half of 2020 (proforma revenues in 1H 2020 were equal to € 255.4 million). The Group's EBITDA was € 21.7 million, a decrease of 6.3% compared to the same period of 2020, under the same consolidation perimeter. EBIT was equal to € 8.7 million, down compared to the same period of the previous year. Net Financial Position went from € 5.2 million, at 31 December 2020, to €16.7 million, at 30 June 2021, thanks to the Company's ability to generate cash from operating activities. The consolidated net result is equal to € 7.2 million, an increase compared to the consolidated figure at 30 June 2020 (excluding non-recurring income arising from business combinations). * * * Angelo Mastrolia, the Chairman of Newlat Food, commented: "In the first half of 2021 Newlat Food confirmed its capability to maintain a high level of profitability and a solid cash flow generation even in a less favorable scenario, which was characterized by a high level of promotional activity put in place by the modern trade players. We believe that our focus to maintain a good price positioning of our products will be useful in the coming months in order to manage the current difficult environment which resulted in a raw material price increase, especially with regards to durum wheat, and that could also impact the milk price going forward. To better manage the current situation, Newlat Food already began to increase the price of its products in all of its main countries. The good first half results, together with the acquisition of Symington's announced in August and the quick reaction in this difficult raw material environment allow us to highlight to our shareholders not only our goals, but also our strong commitment to create value for our stakeholders." * * * Analysis of consolidated revenues In the first quarter of 2021, Newlat Food achieved consolidated results equal to € 245.5 million, down 3.9% compared to 255.4 million in the previous year, with the same consolidation perimeter. The revenues were split as follows:

Revenues by Business Unit Ended 30 June Change (In € thousand and in percentage) 2021 % 2020- % 2021 vs2020 % Proforma Pasta 73,865 30.1% 70,354 27.6% 3,512 5.0% Milk Products 113,144 46.0% 126,371 49.5% (13,227) (10.5%) Bakery Products 19,593 8.0% 20,173 7.9% (580) (2.9%) Dairy Products 15,669 6.4% 14,126 5.5% 1,543 10.9% Special Products 16,122 6.6% 16,624 6.5% (502) (3.0%) Other Products 7,101 2.9% 7,716 3.1% (615) (8.0%) Revenues from clients' contracts 245,494 100.0% 255,363 100.0% (9,869) (3.9%) The revenues relating to the Pasta segment increased in the periods under review due to higher sales volumes, in particular in Germany. The revenues relating to the Milk Products segment decreased due to lower sales volumes and an increase in promotional activity which led to a drop in average prices in particular with reference to the subsidiary Centrale del Latte d'Italia S.p.A. The revenues relating to the Bakery Products segment were slightly down due to a decrease in sales volumes. The revenues relating to the Dairy Products segment increased a result of an increase in sales volumes. The revenues relating to the Special Products segment are slightly down due to a decrease in sales volumes. Revenues relating to the Other Products segment fell in the periods under review as a result of a decrease in sales volumes linked to the traditional food services sector overwhelmed by the crisis following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Revenues by Distribution Channel Ended 30 June Change (In € thousand and in percentage) 2021 % 2020- % 2021 vs2020 % Proforma Large retailers 151,010 61.5% 159,813 62.6% (8,804) (5.5%) B2B partners 24,635 10.0% 25,987 10.2% (1,352) (5.2%) Normal trade 41,348 16.8% 41,473 16.2% (125) (0.3%) Private label 22,328 9.1% 21,240 8.3% 1,088 5.1% Food service 6,174 2.5% 6,849 2.7% (675) (9.9%) Revenues from clients' contracts 245,495 100.0% 255,363 100.0% (9,868) (3.9%) The revenues relating to the large retails channel decreased mainly due to a decrease in demand. The revenues relating to the B2B partners channel decreased mainly due to lower demand. The revenues relating to the Normal trade channel are substantially in line with a slight decline linked to the crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic. The revenues relating to the Private label channel recorded an increase due to higher sales volumes. The revenues relating to the Food services channel went down due to a decrease in sales volumes in the "other products" category of the HO.RE.CA sector. Revenues by Geography Ended 30 June Change (In € thousand and in percentage) 2021 % 2020- % 2021 vs 2020 % Proforma Italy 163,893 66.8% 176,780 69.2% (12,887) (7.3%) Germany 50,370 20.5% 47,07 18.4% 3,263 6.9% Other countries 31,232 12.8% 31,476 12.4% (244) (0.8%) Revenues from clients' contracts 245,495 100.0% 255,363 100.0% (9,868) (3.9%) The revenues relating to Italy decreased mainly due to a decrease in demand. The revenues relating to Germany were up due to an increase in volumes in the Pasta sector. The revenues relating to the Other Countries were substantially in line with the previous period.

Analysis of Consolidated Aggregate Results In the first six months of 2021, Cost of Goods Sold was equal to € 194.9 million, representing 79.2% of revenues, compared to 78.1% in the first semester of 2020, within the same consolidation perimeter. EBITDA was down 6.3% and equal to € 21.7 million as opposed to € 23.1 million in the first half of 2020, with the same consolidation perimeter, and an EBITDA margin of 8.8% as opposed to 9.1%. It is important to underline the great ability of the Group to generate cash from operating activities thanks above all to three sets of factors: (i) strengthening of commercial policies; (ii) improvement of the procurement process; (iii) renegotiation of some key contracts in the purchase of raw materials and packaging materials. The rapid implementation of the aforementioned actions allowed the Group to maintain high levels of margins and achieve results above expectations in a particularly difficult market context. EBIT is reported at € 8.7 million, with a margin of 3.5%, compared to € 29.8 million in the first six months of 2020, within the same consolidation perimeter, and an EBIT margin of 14.3%. Excluding the profits deriving from the business combination, EBIT would have been equal to € 11.2 million, thus recording a decrease of 22%. Net Profit was € 7.1 million compared to a normalized net result at 30 June 2020, within the same consolidation perimeter, of € 6.9 million. Such result was possible thanks to the implementation of better supply chain management and more balanced business mix contribution. Analysis of Net Debt and Cash Conversion Net Debt at 30 June 2021 was equal to € 16.7 million as opposed to a proforma Net Debt of € 5.2 million at 31 December 2019. Excluding the effects of IFRS 16 lease liabilities, NFP was positive and equal to € 32.3 million. The period confirmed the ability of the Company to generate cash, as a cash conversion rate1 of 80.5% was achieved. * * * SHARE BUY BACK PLAN Pursuant to the authorization for the purchase and disposal of, approved by Shareholders' Meeting of the Company on 29 April 2021, Newlat Food, as of 10 September 2021, holds a total of 1,640,669 treasury shares. * * * Cash Conversion Rate is calculated as follows: (EBITDA-CAPEX)/EBITDA.